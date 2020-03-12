The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association board of directors voted unanimously Thursday morning to suspend its basketball and swimming and diving championships for a minimum of two weeks in response to the spread of the corona virus.

“The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for the Disease Control guidelines,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said in a statement published at piaa.org.

The Class AAA swimming and diving championships at Bucknell University have been truncated with limited spectators and will conclude at the end of today’s mid-afternoon diving session. The Class AA swimming and diving competitors and coaches have been sent home.

With the exception of two second-round games, the boys’ and girls’ basketball championship are complete through to the quarterfinal round.

The balance of the PIAA statement:

“The Board of Directors, in consultation with various health departments, believes this action is in the best interest of our member schools, their student-athletes, sports officials and the general public. PIAA, by enforcing a two–week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal health conditions in their communities.

The PIAA Sports Medicine Committee will be meeting this weekend for further discussion. Modifications to the tournaments will include limiting team and spectator parties, health recertification by authorized medical professionals and changes to game day procedures. Additional direction to competing schools will be provided over the coming days in consultation with school administrators, local, state health and governmental authorities.”

