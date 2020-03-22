Last year, three bills were introduced in the Pennsylvania legislature designed to create or allow separate playoffs for boundary and non-boundary high schools.

All three bills have been “stuck in committee,’’ which means they haven’t even been considered by the legislature, since last summer.

Why?

“We have to make sure interest groups who like things the way they are are not influencing the legislative body,’’ State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre County), who introduced one of the bills, said March 10.

“Most of the private schools have kept up their end of the bargain,’’ said State Rep. Aaron Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence), who introduced another of them.

“Many public schools think the legislation didn’t go far enough; they need to not let perfect get in the way of improvement.’’

Competitive fairness in Pennsylvania high school sports - primarily the high-profile sports of football and basketball - has always been an issue, pointedly so since parochial schools joined the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association in 1972.

At that time, Pa. Act 149 amended the state’s school code with the following: “Private schools shall be permitted, if otherwise qualified, to be members of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.”

That law has been interpreted, by PIAA, it’s attorneys and advisors in the legislature, to prohibit creation of separate playoffs for boundary (public) and non-boundary (private or charter) schools.

Bernstine’s Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act has the support of erstwhile adversaries the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and Pennsylvania Athletic Equity Steering Committee, a group of public-school administrators who have pushed for reform.

That sweeping bill would blow up the current format and structure of state playoffs in eight sports, eliminate a transfer rule installed by the PIAA to address competitive balance, and possibly rework the structure of the PIAA, which opposes the bill.

It would call for charter schools to compete with traditional publics, rather than use the boundary/non-boundary distinction, and require an equal number of public and private schools in each state tournament, even though nearly 90 percent of PIAA members are public schools.

Another bill, introduced by State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Williamsport), reads:

“No student who attends a boundary school may compete in a school athletic playoffs or championship that is sponsored sanctioned or approved by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association in which a student from a non-boundary school competes.’’

That seems to mean a wrestler from a private school, for example, couldn’t compete against one from a public school in the postseason. That might be a problem.

Conklin’s bill simply removes the 1972 prohibition with a single sentence: “The association may establish separate playoffs and championships for athletics for boundary and nonboundary schools.’’

Other than require PIAA to conduct public meetings on this issue, it proscribes nothing. Conklin’s bill is supported by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches’ Association, and Conklin said he’s had positive feedback from the PIAA.

All three bills are stuck in their respective education committees, Conklin’s and Bernstine’s in the House and Yaw’s in the Senate. The bills thus cannot be considered, discussed and changed, which is the second stage of the legislative process, much less reach the floor for an actual vote.

Neither education committee chair, Curtis Sonney (R-Erie) in the House nor Wayne Langerholc (R-Clearfield/Cambre/Bedford) in the Senate, responded to requests for comment.

If their status doesn’t change before the end of 2020, the bills will cease to exist, although they could be re-introduced in 2021 or beyond.

“It’s currently dead,’’ Bernstine said. “Clearly I’m disappointed with that.’’

That doesn’t need to be the end of this story. There is a long history in America of legislation being revived and even pushed to the finish line by public pressure.

It happened, famously, at the federal level with the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act.

It happened in Pennsylvania less than a year ago, when a grand jury report about the coverup of child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses led to passing a law to give future victims of child sexual abuse more time to file lawsuits and to end time limits for police to file criminal charges.

There’s even a procedure, called a discharge resolution, in which a required number of signatures (25, usually) is collected from legislators to force bills out of committee to a floor vote.

Imagine a group of high school coaches holding a press conference, maybe with some of their players standing in the background, announcing that they’re starting a discharge resolution, and have already collected X numbers of signatures (we’re guessing Conklin would sign without arm-twisting), and the ball’s in your court, education committee.

“Our job is constant pressure on legislators, especially on individuals on the education committee,’’ Conklin said.

“Public school districts, in particular, should start bombarding members of that committee.’’