Let the games begin.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday voted 25-5 to approve fall sports across the state, foregoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s strong recommendation that athletics be pushed back until at least Jan. 1, 2021.

Two board members were absent from Friday’s meeting. Principals representative Jon Bauer, District Seven treasurer Michael Allison, School Board CEO Nathan Mains, District Eight chair Karen Arnold and School Administration representative LeeAnn Wentzel cast the no votes.

"I wouldn't call this a sigh of relief," PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. "I think the board took two weeks to very seriously weigh what their constituents were saying."

The PIAA voted two weeks ago to push back the start of fall sports activities until at least Aug. 24.

Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon, the District Three chairperson, made the motion to the board on Friday for all fall sports to indeed begin Aug. 24. Lower Dauphin athletic director Dave Bitting seconded the motion, and the final vote was 25-5.

Individual schools can still opt out of the fall season — at least 10 schools across the state have already opted out, including Reading, Harrisburg and Milton Hershey from District Three — and teams can begin practice as early as Aug. 24. The PIAA will monitor the season closely, and still wants to give as many student-athletes across the state as possible to compete.

Lombardi said if there's an area in the state where fewer teams are playing, the PIAA will explore options to get them a season during the school year. It could be possible under that proposal, Lombardi said, that some fall sports could be played next spring in harder hit areas around the state.

For Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes, this means golf practices can begin Aug. 24, football heat acclimatization practices can begin Aug. 31, and all other fall sports practices can begin Sept. 4. L-L League junior high sports can begin Sept. 8.

The football season will start the Sept. 17-18-19 weekend, and all other fall seasons will begin Sept. 22. All teams will play truncated schedules, with fewer teams qualifying for postseason tournaments.

For now, teams can continue summer workouts, following the health and safety plans instituted by individual school districts.

Asked about fans being able to attend games and events, Lombardi said school must abide to the current mandates set by Gov. Wolf, meaning 250 at an outdoor gathering and 25 at an indoor, or gym, event. Lombardi said he'll seek guidance from the state about potentially raising those numbers.

Lombardi also said if any student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, the school should refer to the Department of Health guidelines, and that it would be up to the individual school's protocol on quarantine procedures.

