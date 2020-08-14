The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association’s meeting with officials from Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Friday does not appear to have resulted in a decision, or a change in either parties’ position, about fall high school sports in Pennsylvania.

Wolf said last Thursday it was his strong recommendation that there be no high school sports until Jan. 1, 2021 due to health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

The PIAA, which had been planning for a fall season, said it was “blindsided by Wolf’s statement, and its directors voted last Friday to push the starting date for fall practices back two weeks, to Aug. 24.

PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi then requested, in writing, a meeting with the Wolf administration, which occurred Friday.

The full text of a press release the PIAA published Friday afternoon:

“Today, PIAA discussed with representatives of the Governor’s office, options for starting fall sports. We discussed many different scenarios including schools’ health and sports’ safety strategies, local liability protection and options for moving ahead with fall sports. The Governor’s staff repeatedly indicated this is a local school decision.

“PIAA is concerned that the Governor’s “strong” recommendation last week and comments in yesterday’s press conference were not based upon Pennsylvania sports-specific data and the recommendation has been perceived as a mandate by member schools.

“PIAA is very aware of the negative impact postponement of fall sports will have upon our 350,000 student-athletes and their families.

“PIAA Executive Director, Dr. Robert A. Lombardi, stated, “We will continue to be advocates for athletic activities that promote the health, and safety, social, emotional, and mental well-being of student-athletes’ ’’. Since March, PIAA has taken a measured approach in a step-by-step basis to assist our membership in developing Return to Competition Guidelines that will assist in providing schools with a framework to develop best practices for a safe return to play. To that end, the PIAA Board of Directors will meet again on Friday, August 21, 2020 to discuss the starting of fall sports.”

