The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association has asked in writing for a meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf in an effort to save the fall high school sports season.

Until last week the PIAA was planning a fall season for its member schools. But the governing body was “blindsided,’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said last Thursday, when Wolf strongly recommended no sports at least until Jan. 1, 2021, because of COVID-19 issues.

In reaction, the PIAA met Friday and voted to push everything back two weeks, to Aug. 24.

“The purpose of this correspondence is to request an opportunity to discuss with your office possible options for fall sports at PIAA member schools,’’ the letter, dated Aug. 11 and obtained by WPMT Fox43 and other media outlets, reads in part.

“We recognize, understand and support the significant objective of your office to minimize the risk of major COVID-19 outbreak this fall and further understand that reducing activities were people congregate supports that goal.

“We also believe, however, that sports are going to be played by youth, whether within the PIAA structure or otherwise, and that doing so within the educational umbrella may provide the safest means for that to occur.’’

The letter, signed by Lombardi, pointed out that recreational and youth sports have been played throughout the state this summer, and “To our knowledge, none have reported problems with coronavirus breakouts.’’

Wolf’s recommendation includes recreational and youth sports, but the PIAA believes its structure will ensure greater health and safety standards and compliance.

“We are requesting an opportunity to present to you and your staff options that would permit many of our member schools to engage in fall sports in a reasonably safe environment,” the letter continued. “Our sports medicine advisory committee, in conjunction with our individual sport steering committees, have developed guidelines and practices that go even beyond those that your office has developed.

“One particular advantage of PIAA (versus recreational) sports is that school officials can ensure compliance with their locally adopted athletic health and safety planning guide and enforcement of our comprehensive return to competition guidelines which have been shared with your office.’’