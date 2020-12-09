If the winter high school sports season is to be shut down in Pennsylvania due to the pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf will be the one to do it.

That was the message sent by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors by what it did, and more by what it didn’t do, at its meeting Wednesday.

Winter sports are set to begin Friday, as scheduled. The PIAA did adopt measures Wednesday that will in effect lengthen the season to almost 16 weeks, through March 27, by moving back postseason deadlines and allowing teams to schedule games after the postseason begins, moves that PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi called, “a stroke of genius.’’

"We have not seen any data why Jan. 1 would be better than Dec. 11, or why Jan. 15 better than Feb. 1,’’ Lombardi said. “The board, I believe, took this very seriously, and wanted to give schools the greatest amount of flexibility they could.’’

There are 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League events scheduled Friday, the first official playing date of the winter season, in boys’ basketball, bowling, swimming and diving and rifle.

Those events are still on, despite considerable noise to the contrary that occurred during, and in the 24 hours prior to, Wednesday’s meeting.

A rumor circulated widely on social media Tuesday that Gov. Wolf would announce a shutdown of schools, sports and most activities at a press conference Wednesday.

That didn’t happen, although Wolf did announce, during Wednesday’s meeting, that he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus.

During a public-comment portion of the meeting, Bob O’Donnell, Superintendent of the State College Area School District, urged the directors to push the start of winter sports until at least Feb. 1.

“Right now, our country (Centre) and its neighbors are burning up with COVID cases,’’ O’Donnell said, who is not a member of the board of directors.

Also, the Pennsylvania Principals Association sent PIAA a letter Wednesday urging it to delay the start of the winter season.

The letter read, in part: "We, as principals, are being directed to carry out plans to hold a winter sports season in the midst of this deadly outbreak. We are directed to do so while many of our schools have been closed for in-person instruction."

Principals actually receive direction on any decision to participate in sports or other activities from local school boards, not the PIAA.

Lombardi said the directors received the letter late morning Wednesday. Although they did have a chance to review it, he admitted that, “It’s disappointing, sometimes, when things come in.’’

Jonathan Bauer, who represents the Principals’ Association as a voting member of the board, voted for all the measures enacted Wednesday and, during the meeting, thanked the board for its flexibility.

The board went into executive session, during the meeting, for about 40 minutes. Lombardi said almost all that time was spent on legal and other issues, not on considering a shutdown or delay of the season.

He said Wednesday’s moves allow every PIAA member school, “the most flexibility they could have, in their own best interest, to determine as much competition as they want or as little. We’re not a one size fits all.’’