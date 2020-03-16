The PIAA on Monday afternoon sent out a press release discouraging high school sports student-athletes from organizing their own practices.

The PIAA last week postponed the winter sports championships for at least two weeks, while Governor Tom Wolf’s statewide closure of schools for 10 business days has resulted in a shutdown of high school spring sports during that same time period. Also, Wolf announced Monday that all nonessential services will be closed in Pennsylvania beginning at midnight.

According to the PIAA press release, the state’s athletic governing body was, “informed that some schools’ sport teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite.”

The PIAA believes this is contrary to the intent of Wolf’s order and these activities are not permitted, according to the press release.

It’s unclear if there are any penalties in place for those who would organize a practice.

The PIAA boys and girls state basketball playoffs and the Class 2A state swimming and diving championships are currently on hold from the winter sports season.

The Lancaster Catholic boys and Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and Northern Lebanon girls’ teams have reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in their respective classes.

And the only spring sport that had started was boys tennis; the remainder of the spring sports were supposed to start on March 20.

In the press release, the PIAA stated that it, “will continue to work with the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports and any possible re-start of the winter championships. This information may change on a day to day basis and some of the qualities that are fundamental lessons of interscholastic athletics are at play here: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and teamwork.”

Here’s the full press release:

"On Friday, March 13, 2020, Governor Wolf issued a directive to close all schools in the Commonwealth for 10 business days starting today, March 16, 2020. This means all school activities including sports practices, plays, musicals, mock trial, field trips, etc.

The intent of this is to limit people gathering together to minimize the potential spread of the coronavirus. We have been informed that some schools’ sport teams may be organizing captains’ practices or informal workouts offsite. It’s our position this is contrary to the intent of the Governor’s order and these activities are not permitted.

To illustrate this intent, the Governor has ordered non-essential businesses to close in a four county area and the Department of Community and Economic Development has recommended the closing of community and recreational centers, gyms, spin facilities, golf courses and sporting event venues across the Commonwealth. It very clear of the intentions of our state government, so please assist them in preventing inappropriate off-site practices or workouts.

As we move forward, PIAA will continue to work with the Governor’s office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information regarding spring sports and any possible re-start of the winter championships. This information may change on a day to

day basis and some of the qualities that are fundamental lessons of interscholastic athletics are at play here: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and teamwork. We will provide more information as it becomes available to us."