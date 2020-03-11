The PIAA issued a press release in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Department of Health with guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus during the ongoing winter sports championships.

Among the the recommendations is replacing pregame and post-game handshakes with "fist pumps, forearm pumps or elbow pumps."

Other advice includes general health tips like washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds and using alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Here is the list of all guidelines from the PIAA press release.

So far, the PA Department of Health has not recommend cancelling any public events or community gatherings.

The state swimming championships are underway at Bucknell University in Lewisburg and will run through Saturday.

There were/will be 96 PIAA basketball games contested between Tuesday and Today.

The state basketball titles will be played at the Giant Center in Hershey March 19-21.