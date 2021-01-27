With the high school basketball postseason less than five weeks away, a sticky question remains unanswered:

What happens if one team, in a district or state playoff matchup, insists on players and officials wearing masks and the other team insists on not wearing them?

“We don’t want to put anyone in a compromising position, (where) they may have to make a decision that is contrary to having fair and equal competition,’’ Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Robert Lombardi said Wednesday, speaking with reporters after the PIAA’s monthly Board of Directors’ meeting.

“There’s some things we’re trying to vet, along with getting more information

from (state government) on that. Obviously, we see things change almost weekly.’’

Mitigation guidelines from Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf for the COVID-19 pandemic call for athletes, coaches and officials to wear masks during practices and games.

Each individual school district ultimately decides on a mask policy. The Lancaster-Lebanon League is requiring masks for basketball and wrestling A vast majority, but not all, of schools in the state are wearing masks during competition.

James Elliott, a sports official from Scranton, spoke on the mask issue during a public-comment portion of the meeting Wednesday.

Elliott asked how the mask mandate should be enforced - by officials or game administrators - during games in leagues and districts where masks are mandated.

Elliott suggested officials treat masks like untucked shirts, i.e. tell the player to comply with rules, and remove them from the game if they refuse to do so.

“I was told not to do that,’’ Elliott said.

Patrick Gebhart, a PIAA assistant executive director who oversees officials, said Elliott that, “In the most recent basketball bulletin, it gave guidance to officials not to enforce the mask policy, because they don’t have the authority.’’

After some back-and-forth, Gebhart said, “I’m reluctant to respond to someone who has sued the association.’’

This refers to a lawsuit Elliott filed in 2019, alleging that the PIAA, District Two Chairman Frank Majikas, District Two officials representative William Schoen and a former PIAA intern denied Elliott and his sister officiating work after Elliott ran against Schoen for the officials’ rep job in 2018.

In the most recent election for the job, Elliott was elected District 2 officials representative.

A ruling on the lawsuit is still pending.

In other news from Wednesday’s meeting:

*The directors approved moving the state swimming and diving championships from Bucknell University to Cumberland Valley High School for this year only.

Bucknell’s natatorium has a pandemic capacity of only 110 people, and about 125 athletes are expected to compete.

Also, according to assistant executive director Melissa Mertz, Cumberland Valley is prepared to offer a better set-up for staging, awards and dining.

The state diving meet is scheduled for March 13, with the swimming championships slated for March 19-20.

*Also approved was a motion to allow basketball teams to schedule regular-season or league playoff games during the district and state playoffs even if the teams were still alive in those playoffs. This would allow leagues to conduct league playoff tournaments concurrent with district playoffs.