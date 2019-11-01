HERSHEY — Several Lancaster County players took to the court at Hershey Racquet Club in the PIAA singles and doubles tournament for first round and quarterfinal action Friday. Several advanced while others saw their seasons come to an end.
Freshman Catherine Rabatin of Penn Manor won her two singles matches, 6-3, 6-2 over Bella Peters of Abington Heights and 6-0, 6-1 over Souderton’s Caitlin Le. Rabatin, the District 3 champion,will play Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James in today’s semifinals at 8:30 a.m.
Sophomore Avery Palandjian and junior Scotty Reynolds of Manheim Township won their first-round Class 3A doubles match 6-0, 6-1 over Mia Shuler and Kalindi Maggs of Williamsport.
They then advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Leena and Olivia Dodge of Conestoga. They will face Kat Wang and Marra Bruce of Peters Township in the final four.
Seniors Jacquelyn McBride and Rachel Eby of Conestoga Valley drew a tough match against the top-seeded Peters Township duo of freshman Maria Bruce and sophomore Cat Wang. They fell 6-1, 6-0 to the District 7 champions.
In 2A singles, Riley Smith of Lancaster Catholic fell 6-0, 6-1 to Olivia Dorner of South Williamsport.
“I knew she was a really good strong player, so I hit this week with our manager and No. 1 boys player, Brendan McNamara,” Smith said. “There were a couple of things I could have done differently, but I know some things I need to work on for next year at the next level at Mary Washington University.”
The Lancaster Catholic doubles team of freshman Anna Millen and senior Angelle San Jose found their stride against the District Four champions, Lydia Barbour and Rei Saar of Montoursville. They won their match 6-1, 6-1 to move into the round of eight against Olivia and Emma Ratchford of Central Cambria. They also won that match 6-4, 6-2 and will play in today’s semifinals.