Piggybacking off of our PIAA boys basketball overview, here’s a look at the girls’ brackets, with some preview items, local ties, games and players to watch, and some gut-hunch predictions:

CLASS 6A

DEFENDING CHAMP: WPIAL winner Peters Township topped District 1 champ Garnet Valley 62-49 in last year’s title game. Peters Township was denied a return trip to the state playoffs, so there will be a new champ crowned in 6A. Garnet Valley was also denied a PIAA spot this time around, so this year’s finale will have a fresh look.

LOCAL ANGLE: District 3 No. 6 Manheim Township (19-8) gets a one-way, 252-mile bus ride to Sewickley Academy, which is located northwest of Pittsburgh, for a first-round clash on Friday at 6 p.m. against WPIAL winner North Allegheny (22-3). NA fended off Bethel Park to win D7 gold. Meanwhile, D3 No. 7 and L-L League Section 1 champ Hempfield (19-8) heads to Council Rock South in Holland, Bucks County, to square off against District 1 champ Central Bucks West (23-3) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Bucks — who feature standout Penn State recruit Maddie Burke — picked off Pennsbury in the D1 finale, and they’re perched atop the East bracket on the 1-1 line.

WHAT TO WATCH: There is one 1-loss club in this bracket, and that’s D3 champ Central Dauphin (26-1). Coach Randy Gambelunghe and his Rams are in the West (lower) bracket, and open up Friday vs. WPIAL fifth-seed Baldwin (12-10) at 6:30 p.m. at Milton Hershey. Plenty of landmines in that lower bracket, including D1 No. 3 Plymouth-Whitemarsh (23-3), WPIAL runner-up Bethel Park (21-3), Berks County champ Governor Mifflin (22-4), D3 No. 3 Cumberland Valley (19-4), D11 champ Nazareth (24-4) — which has an intriguing opener on Friday at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Freedom vs. D1 No. 11 Downingtown East, which features 6-foot-5 matchup nightmare Bella Smuda, a Liberty recruit — and North Allegheny. CB West — which fell to Lancaster Catholic in the Crusaders’ holiday tournament finale back in December — is in a pod that includes D3 runner-up Central York (21-5) and District 11 runner-up Bethlehem Freedom (22-5). Usual suspects like D12 champ Cardinal O’Hara (19-6) and D1 fourth-seed Spring-Ford (21-5) — skipper Mickey McDaniel's club is spearheaded by junior Lucy Olsen — are on the bottom of the East bracket, which appears to be wide open at first glimpse.

MUST-SEE OPENER: Hang a star next to D3 third-seed Cumberland Valley vs. D1 fifth-seed Upper Dublin (19-7) on Friday at 8 p.m. at CD East in Harrisburg. Vet coach Bill Wolf and CV won PIAA titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Skipper Morgan Funsten and UD won state gold in 2018. One of them is headed home late Friday night. Two kids to watch: CV junior sniper Julie Jekot is a La Salle commit; UD senior Jackie Vargas — a major low-post threat — is bound for Lehigh. The CV-UD survivor gets the Bethel Park vs. Governor Mifflin winner in Round 2. That’s a heck of a pod.

PREDICTION: Central Dauphin over North Allegheny. This Rams’ outfit seems destined to win the big prize. Their lone loss was against Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Cumberland Valley, and CD has featured a tough-as-nails defense from the jump. Defense wins championships — or so the saying goes — so we’ll go Rams over Tigers here. Both teams certainly have the weaponry — and the experience — to get to Hershey. And Gambelunghe and NA skipper Spencer Stefko know their way around a sideline. Either way, this bracket should have plenty of roller-coaster moments.

CLASS 5A

DEFENDING CHAMP: WPIAL winner Chartiers Valley capped an undefeated season with a 53-40 victory over District 12 champ Archbishop Carroll in last year’s finale.

LOCAL ANGLE: No local 5A teams made it through to the state playoffs this winter.

WHAT TO WATCH: If it’s the 5A bracket, you better know where Archbishop Wood is; the Vikings (19-7) won D12 gold and — as usual — played one of the toughest schedules in the state, venturing all over the place for nonleague games — plus the Philly Catholic League grind. Coach Mike McDonald’s team is always a threat to get to Hershey — the Vikings have pocketed PIAA titles five times in the last 10 years: 2010 (3A over Indiana); 2011 (3A over Mercyhurst Prep); 2012 (3A over Lancaster Catholic); 2016 (3A over Villa Maria-D10); and 2017 (5A over Trinity-D7) — and Wood, the state runner-up in 2018 (Mars won 36-33) opens up Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Archbishop Ryan in Philly against D3 No. 7 Berks Catholic (17-11) in an East bracket game. Wood, which features junior standout sniper Kaitlyn Orihel, is in a pod with D3 runner-up Twin Valley (21-7), which is led by 2,000-point-scorer and James Madison University recruit Peyton McDaniel. The upper part of the East bracket features D1 champ Springfield-Delco (21-4), D11 winner Blue Mountain (15-9) and D2 champ West Scranton (16-9). And yes, D12 fourth-seed Freire Charter is 1-22 overall and made the state playoffs. They open up Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cumberland Valley vs. D3 third-seed Mechanicsburg (24-3), which could get Springfield-Delco or Mid-Penn neighbor Lower Dauphin (15-9) in the second round. Chartiers Valley and skipper Tim McConnell open defense of their title on Saturday at 3 p.m. at South Fayette in Allegheny County against D10 third-seed Warren (17-8). CV is riding a 55-game winning streak, which would hit 60 straight if the Colts repeat (Lancaster Catholic holds the PIAA girls mark with 62 in a row). CV is in a pod with D6 champ Portage (22-3) and D10 winner Grove City (22-3). The upper half of the West bracket includes D3 winner Gettysburg (26-3).

MUST-SEE OPENER: A couple of Philly-area teams will duke it out Saturday when D1 third-seed Mount Saint Joseph (18-7) takes on defending runner-up Archbishop Carroll (14-10) at Methacton at 1 p.m. That winner gets West Scranton or D3 No. 6 Spring Grove (18-8) in the second round.

PREDICTION: Chartiers Valley over Archbishop Wood. Plenty of minefields sprinkled in all over this bracket. But the Colts and Vikings seem most-equipped to climb the mountain and get to the Giant Center.

CLASS 4A

DEFENDING CHAMP: District 11 champ Bethlehem Catholic topped WPIAL winner Pittsburgh North Catholic 60-49 for gold in this bracket last March in Hershey.

LOCAL ANGLE: D3 and L-L League champ Lancaster Catholic (25-3) and D3 third-seed Northern Lebanon (22-4) are both parked in the West (lower) bracket, and both open up on Saturday: The Crusaders get WPIAL No. 7 Indiana (14-10) at Warwick at 2:30 p.m., and the Vikings will face D12 runner-up Universal Audenreid Charter (8-17) at Cardinal O’Hara in Springfield (Delaware County) at 1 p.m.

WHAT TO WATCH: Can Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) run the table and defend its title? Coach Jose Medina and his Golden Hawks get started on Saturday at 1 p.m. at William Allen in Allentown vs. D12 No. 5 Prep Charter (15-4), and are in a pod with D1 champ Gwynedd Mercy (15-9) and longtime rival Allentown Central Catholic (14-10) — plus a second undefeated team in this bracket: District 2 champ Scranton Prep (26-0). FYI: Bethlehem Catholic topped Lancaster Catholic earlier this season. A rematch could only come in the state finale. Lancaster Catholic and Northern Lebanon are in the same pod, and if they win out, the Crusaders and Vikings — who are L-L League Section 4 rivals — would meet in the state quarterfinals on March 14. The West bracket is no joke, and features WPIAL champ North Catholic (24-1), D9 champ Punxsutawney (19-4), D6 champ Forest Hills (24-1), D10 champ Villa Maria (19-4) and WPIAL runner-up Southmoreland (24-1), whose first loss this season came in the D7 finale vs. North Catholic. The team to watch in the upper quadrant of the East bracket is D11 runner-up Jim Thorpe (23-4); JT is in a pod with D3 runner-up Eastern York (18-8) — which fell to Lancaster Catholic in the title game — plus D12 winner Lansdale Catholic (22-3) and D2 runner-up Dallas (22-5). The 4A bracket is a meat grinder, top to bottom.

MUST-SEE OPENER: On Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro University, skipper Doug Chuzie and Villa Maria will square off against WPIAL No. 3 Blackhawk (20-4). Circle that one for sure. On paper, that’s a state-quarterfinal-worthy kind of matchup, but the loser there goes home in Round 1. The winner gets 1-loss Forest Hills or Quaker Valley (17-6) next; QV came all the way to Lititz last March and fell to Lancaster Catholic in the first round.

PREDICTION: Bethlehem Catholic over North Catholic. Not an easy path for either squad — Becahi might have to go through Scranton Prep in the quarterfinals, and NC’s bracket is simply loaded — but the Golden Hawks, who feature Villanova recruit Taliyah Medina and super soph Kourtney Wilson, and skipper Molly Rottmann and her Trojanettes, who are sparked by Richmond commit Kylee Lewandowski and Duquesne recruit Tess Myers, have the firepower and the wherewithal to get to Hershey.

CLASS 3A

DEFENDING CHAMP: District 3 runner-up Delone Catholic held off District 2 champ Dunmore 49-43 for the 3A title a year ago.

LOCAL ANGLE: D3 No. 3 Pequea Valley (22-7) hits the road to Philly on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. matchup against D12 runner-up Imhotep Charter (14-13) at Abraham Lincoln High School. The Braves are still riding high after their runner-up finish in the L-L League bracket, and they’re in the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history.

WHAT TO WATCH: Both perched in the East bracket this time around, D3 champ Delone Catholic (24-1) and D2 champ Dunmore (23-1) are on a collision course for a state semifinal showdown. Delone opens up Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Dallastown against D12 No. 6 Philadelphia Academy Charter (7-9), while Dunmore draws D12 No. 4 Philadelphia Constitution (12-11) on Friday at 6 p.m. at Scranton High School. Dunmore’s bracket includes D12 champ Philadelphia West Catholic (17-9) — the 2018 Class 2A state runner-up and reigning Philly Catholic League champ — and Delone’s bracket includes D11 champ North Schuylkill (21-5), D4 champ Bloomsburg (21-5) and D2 kingpin Holy Redeemer (20-6). D3 runner-up Trinity (19-6) sits atop the West (lower) bracket, and coach Kristi Britten and her Shamrocks — who feature multi-purpose William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson and low-post threat Lauren Trumpy — get started on Friday at 6:30 p.m. against D4 No. 3 Central Columbia (16-10) at Steel-High. Trinity is in a pod with WPIAL champ Mohawk (22-3). The bottom of the West bracket is there for the taking, with D10 champ Mercyhurst Prep (21-4), D9 champ Brookville (12-11) and WPIAL runner-up Beaver (21-4) all ready to contend.

MUST-SEE OPENER: On Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Lower Moreland in Huntingdon Valley, D1 winner Saint Basil Academy (22-2) will knock heads with D12 No. 3 Neumann-Goretti (16-9). On paper, that’s not your usual first-round clash; Goretti, which features Rutgers recruit Diamond Johnson, had its dominating 4-year run as state-champ snapped last year. But skipper Andrea Peterson and her Saints certainly know their way around a PIAA bracket. That winner, by the way, could get Dunmore in Round 2, making that a must-watch pod. FYI: Johnson was selected to play in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic later this month in Chicago.

PREDICTION: Delone Catholic over Mercyhurst Prep is the gut-hunch pick. Are Delone’s four sophomore starters ready for the biggest stage in the state? They’ve been pretty awesome for vet coach Gerry Eckenrode up to this point, and if the Squirettes — who are fueled by senior big-sister floor general Brooke Lawyer — can get past Dunmore and out of the East, they have a terrific shot to repeat.

CLASS 2A

DEFENDING CHAMP: District 6 winner Bellwood-Antis beat District 10 champ West Middlesex 66-57 in last year’s championship game, as B-A won its second state title in a row for 500-win skipper Jim Swaney.

LOCAL ANGLE: D3 champ Linden Hall (20-2) gets started on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at CD East in Harrisburg vs. D4 runner-up South Williamsport (14-11). First-year coach Ellen Bair and her Linden Hall crew will put three 6-footers in the back — 6-5 Mercy Ademusayo, 6-2 Jumoke Adaramoye (San Francisco recruit) and 6-0 Favour Mbeledeogu (Manhattan recruit) — and go to work.

WHAT TO WATCH: Bellwood-Antis (24-2) — keyed by Notre Dame commit Alli Campbell, who will join Goretti’s Johnson at the Jordan Brand Classic in Chicago — opens defense of its title on Friday at 6 p.m. at New Castle vs. WPIAL runner-up Laurel (17-8), and B-A is in a pod with D10 champ and state runner-up West Middlesex (18-6) and D6 runner-up Penns Manor (22-3). WPIAL champ Bishop Canevin (19-6) — no stranger to a PIAA bracket; BC was the runner-up to Goretti in 2017 and 2018 — sits atop the West heap, and is in a pod with D10 runner-up Maplewood (22-3), D5 champ Everett (19-6) and D9 winner Redbank Valley (19-7). D11 champ Mahanoy Area (20-5) sits atop the East bracket, and could be looking at a potential rematch vs. Linden Hall in the quarterfinals; Linden Hall, which played an independent schedule this season, won at Mahanoy earlier this season. Also, keep an eye on D4 champ Mount Carmel (20-5); MCA gets D9 No. 3 Clarion (15-10) in the opener, and is in a pod with D6 champ Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6) and D2 champ Old Forge (18-6); Old Forge KO’d Linden Hall last year.

MUST-SEE OPENER: On Friday at 6 p.m. at Central Cambria in Ebensburg, Penns Manor will square off against WPIAL No. 4 Serra Catholic (17-4). PM took Bishop Guilfoyle to the wire in the D6 finale, and Serra made a spirited run to the WPIAL semifinals. That winner gets West Middlesex or WPIAL No. 6 South Side (16-8) in Round 2.

PREDICTION: Is a 3-peat in the cards for Bellwood-Antis? Have to believe B-A will be plenty motivated here, after being tripped up by Bishop Guilfoyle in the D6 semifinals. So we’ll go ahead and put the bull’s-eye on the Blue Devils, over Linden Hall. That East bracket it there for the taking, but someone must solve the Lions’ monumental height advantage.

CLASS 1A

DEFENDING CHAMP: District 5 champ Berlin beat District 4 winner Lourdes Regional 41-32 for small-school glory last March. Lourdes failed to make the field this time around; D5 No. 3 Berlin (15-9) opens defense of its title on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Altoona vs. D6 runner-up Saint Joseph’s (13-10).

LOCAL ANGLE: Two L-L League teams here — D3 champ and Section 5 winner Lancaster Country Day (22-3) opens up Saturday at 1 p.m. at Warwick vs. D4 No. 4 Northeast Bradford (19-6), while D3 No. 4 Lebanon Catholic (12-13) — which won 1A state gold in 2017 — heads to Altoona on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to face D6 champ Bishop Carroll (14-10). Northeast Bradford was the 1-seed in the D4 bracket, but was ousted by Northumberland Christian in the semifinals, and then lost to Sullivan County in the third-place game.

WHAT TO WATCH: Plenty to like in the 1A bracket, where D1 champ Jenkintown (26-0) puts its unblemished record on the line on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Council Rock South in Holland, Bucks County, against D3 No. 5 Halifax (14-11). Skipper Jim Romano and Jenkintown, the 2018 1A state champs, are in a pod with D3 No. 3 Christian School of York (24-3) and D11 winner Pottsville Nativity BVM (18-6), plus D3 runner-up Greenwood (20-7), which took Lancaster Country Day to the wire in the title game. The Country Day vs. Northeast Bradford winner gets D1 runner-up Chester Charter (17-5) or D2 runner-up Susquehanna Community (17-8) in the second round; the Lebanon Catholic vs. Bishop Carroll winner gets D4 champ Northumberland Christian (18-4) or D1 No. 3 Faith Christian (19-5) in Round 2, as the East heap has plenty of minefields. The West bracket is no walk in the park either, with WPIAL winner Rochester (24-1), D9 champ North Clarion (24-1), WPIAL No. 2 West Greene (24-1), D10 champ Kennedy Catholic (20-3) and D9 winner Coudersport (21-4) all angling to get to Hershey. Whew.

MUST-SEE OPENER: On Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Peters Township in McMurray, Kennedy Catholic will square off against West Greene, whose first loss this season came in the WPIAL finale vs. Rochester. Circle that game for sure; the winner gets D5 champ Shanksville (23-4) or WPIAL No. 5 Aquinas Academy (10-12) next.

PREDICTION: Jenkintown over Rochester. We’ll go D1 and D7 chalk here, but neither team has a cakewalk to the Giant Center.

