Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association officials visited Hershey’s Giant Center Monday in advance of the arena hosting the state wrestling and basketball championships and learned, according to PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi, “That we have a lot of challenges.’’

One of the challenges, which Lombardi et al didn’t even know about as they visited, is a welcome one: Monday afternoon, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf increased attendance limits for sports events from 10 to 15 percent of venue capacity.

This means, according to numbers given at Wednesday’s meeting of the PIAA Board of Directors, that about 1,600 people will be allowed in the Giant Center for the 12 boys’ and girls’ basketball finals scheduled for March 25-27.

The PIAA also announced Saturday that qualifiers for the state individual wrestling finals, March 12-13 at Giant Center, will be able to purchase tickets for as many as six spectators per wrestler.

On the other hand, Lombardi said, there are issues related to requirements of the American Hockey League, of which the Giant Center’s primary tenant, the Hershey Bears hockey team, is a member.

“Just of lot of things related to traffic flow, entry to the building, … a lot of logistical issues,’’ Lombardi explained.

“There’s a lot to be worked out. They’ve been very good about wanting to work with us, though. There’s a lot of cooperation there.’’

Also Wednesday, the Board of Directors approved return to play guidelines of the PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for the upcoming spring sports season.

Among them:

*Boys’ lacrosse players will be excused from a mask-wearing requirement because standard boys’ lacrosse gears includes a helmet, face mask and mouthpiece. This is similar to the waiving of the mask requirement in football during the fall season.

*In baseball and softball, masks will not be required if “it’s possible to stay six feet apart from a competitor.’’ Obviously, that would not be possible with a batter and catcher, for example.

*In track and field, disposable gloves will be permitted for runners in relays. Also, schools will be encouraged to go beyond the normal dual-meet limits to allow as many participants as possible where conditions warrant.’’

*In boys’ volleyball line judges are again required, as was the case pre-COVID 19. Line judges were optional during the fall girls’ volleyball season due to more severe restrictions on the number of people allowed in the gym during matches.