PIAA District Three is seeking a new executive director.

The job was formerly held by Wendell Hower, the former Manheim Township School District administrator. Hower announced his retirement from the executive director’s job in August of last year, but worked through Sept. 30.

Since then, the job has been handled on an interim basis by Donegal High School Athletic Director Ron Kennedy. Kennedy left chairmanship of the District Three committee to become executive director of the Lancaster-Lebanon League in September.

“We’re hoping to get through this year (with the current situation),’’ Doug Bohannon, Elco High School athletic director and current chairman of the District Three board, said Tuesday.

“The plan is to name someone at our annual meeting in April, and have them in place by July.’’

Hower was executive secretary of District Three from 1973 through 1996. He was executive director from 1998 until last September.

District Three includes and governs high school sports in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York Counties.

The executive director reports to the district board of directors, and oversees day-to-day operations including accounting, planning and organization of meetings and events, the production of a handbook and other materials, marketing and sponsorships, media relations and other duties.

It’s a 12-month job that pays $26,500 annually. Benefits will be established by the District III Committee.

The district welcomes all applicants, and notes that a background in scholastic athletic administration is helpful, but not required.

For more information, go to:

https://piaad3.org/news/2020/1/17/general-piaa-district-iii-seeks-new-executive-director.aspx.