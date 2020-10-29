By Mike Gross

mgross@lnpnews.com

The PIAA Board of Directors acknowledged Wednesday what seemed inevitable: It has taken a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were having a pretty good year (pre-pandemic),’’ PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said.

“We lost a lot of revenue and a lot of expenses, but “with the governor's edict on crowds and people being afraid to come (to games) we're going to take a pretty good hit. Next year could be difficult.”

The PIAA is funded by dues from member schools and ticket sales from state playoff games. Near the end of Wednesday’s monthly meeting, board members talked informally about ways of raising revenue, before tabling the discussion until the PIAA budget committee could consider it.

Some ideas that were tossed around included charging a fee to schools to participate in state tournaments, and raising rights fees for broadcasting or live-streaming games.

Taking questions from the media after the meeting, however, Lombardi seemed dubious about those suggestions.

“I'm not sure that we want to do that,” he said. “We’re trying to be creative. We have our corporate things, but those veins have not been as free-flowing the last two years.”

The board did approve winter-sports guidelines from the PIAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and winter sport-specific steering committees.

For now, practices for basketball, wrestling and swimming may begin Nov. 20, and the first official playing date is Dec. 11.

Asked how confident he was about an on-time start to the winter season, Lombardi used one of his favorite terms, “cautiously optimistic.’’

“We think we can take it step by step, a cautious approach, get winter started and see how far we can go,’’ he said.

The board also approved allowing higher seeds in state-tournament games to host tournament games through the semifinal round. Seeded, in this case, means the school higher in the bracket.

In the past, such games were generally held near the higher-seeded school. In order to host, the school would have to waive a facility rental fee, and the site would be subject to district committee approval.