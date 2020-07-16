As of mid-July, the PIAA is full steam ahead with getting fall sports started next month, and trying to get as many games played as possible this fall. That was the message PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi delivered at one point during Wednesday’s two-and-a-half hour PIAA board of directors meeting. It was a point he reiterated several times after the meeting, during a 40-minute Q&A session with media members.

“Absent from schools closing, if we have the ability to do what we have now, we will proceed and try to get as much as we can in,” Lombardi said.

Midway through the meeting, the PIAA also sent out a news release backing that notion. The first sentence of the release is as follows: "PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall sports season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth."

Speaking of the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf held a Wednesday afternoon news conference that coincided with the PIAA meeting. In it, Wolf imposed restrictions on restaurants and bars, and limited indoor gatherings to 25 people or less.

“Since we are still in out-of-season contests, we believe that we can work through that with schools that are having workouts to adhere to that number,” Lombardi said.

Heat acclimatization practices begin for high school football teams Aug. 10, with preseason practices slated to begin for other fall sports teams Aug. 17.

“So we still have some time,” Lombardi said. “If things change, we will work cooperatively together on shortening seasons and qualifiers, if necessary. But right now it’s status quo and we would like to hold serve on the start of fall sports, and compliment schools on their health and safety plans.”

Wednesday was additionally newsworthy after a morning announcement from the NCAA Division II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which Millersville University is a member, on the suspension of their sports activities through the remainder of the calendar year.

“We are different from college athletics,” Lombardi said. “Student-athletes at collegiate levels ... are traveling from all across the country, and sometimes from places all over the world. ... Our state is quite diverse, it’s almost 75% rural. Our board is willing to get as much as we possibly can where we can get it.

“So if one area of the state plays 75% of its schedule, and the other part of the state can only play 25%, we’re OK with that. There would be questions that would have to be discussed then later when going to look at the postseason. But those questions would be answered in the future.”

Lombardi also pointed out a few times that some club sports programs like baseball, basketball, lacrosse and soccer are currently underway across the state.

“The out-of-school sports are playing,” he said. “Why can’t we?”

The next PIAA board of directors meeting was moved from Aug. 5 to July 29, about 10 days before football practices are slated to begin.

“The elephant in the room is football,” Lombardi said. “And we all understand that. We’re even monitoring things the NFL has done to handle certain things. All I can tell is you we’ll give our darndest efforts to get something in.”

Board-approved items: Here are some noteworthy items that were unanimously approved by the board in Wednesday’s meeting.

— A one-year pilot program allowing sub-varsity football teams three options to play its games: 1) continue with the standard setup under National Federation of High School rules; 2) play under the standard setup with modifications to the kicking game, such as elimination of kickoffs; or 3) a scrimmage model where each team gets 10 plays per possession, with the combined total of both teams not to exceed 80 plays or 90 minutes.

— For the next four years, the state championship wrestling and basketball tournaments will remain at Hershey’s Giant Center, and the swimming and diving championship will stay at Bucknell University.

— The reduction of weight classes in wrestling from 14 to 13, with those classes now adjusting to: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285. The move was made in order to cut down on the number of forfeits at dual meets.