Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said last Wednesday that the state is on track to begin fall sports preseason activities as scheduled in August, in hopes of playing as many games in as many sports as possible despite the COVID-19 pandemic still swirling.

“Absent from schools closing, if we have the ability to do what we have now, we will proceed and try and get as much as we can in,” Lombardi said during the PIAA’s July Board of Directors meeting.

Heat acclimatization for football teams is set to begin Aug. 10, with full preseason camps opening up for all the fall sports teams on Aug. 17, and the PIAA is committed to sticking to those dates.

Pending health plan approvals by individual school districts and archdiocese across the state, the PIAA has allowed athletes to return to campuses this summer to use the facilities — stadiums, tracks, practice fields, gymnasiums, weight rooms and the like — while adhering to safety procedures, such as wearing masks, social distancing and number of participants in certain areas.

“If things change, we will work cooperatively together on shortening seasons and (playoff) qualifiers, if necessary,” Lombardi said last week. “But right now, it’s status quo, and we would like to hold serve on the start of fall sports, and compliment schools on their health and safety plans.”

Locally, there has been one reported hiccup to date; last week, Lampeter-Strasburg officials said a football coach had tested positive for COVID-19, and the school was cancelling all football-related workouts for 14 days.

“Individuals who attended the football voluntary workouts between July 1, 2020, and July 6, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19,” a statement on Lampeter-Strasburg’s district website said.

While Lombardi and the PIAA are committed to starting fall sports on time, how are neighboring states handling the return of prep athletics? Not the same — at all.

All six states that border Pennsylvania — Delaware, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and West Virginia — have had their athletic governing bodies delay the start of fall practices, at the very least.

Delaware: Football is on hold in the Diamond State, as the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association is awaiting approval from Gov. John Carney for pigskin workouts to begin. According to reports, that governing body has discussed moving football to next spring, but nothing is official. Moving forward, Delaware is set to begin fall practices on Aug. 17 — like Pennsylvania — with games beginning Sept. 4. Just no football. Yet.

Ohio: The good news for Ohio athletes is that they can begin fall practices on Aug. 1. The tricky news, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association, is that the only sports given the green light to start head-to-head competition on time are volleyball, golf and tennis. Schools are waiting for Gov. Mike DeWine to approve close-contact sports like football, soccer, field hockey and cross country to get started. Even then, those play-dates will likely be pushed back.

Maryland: There will definitely be a late start here, as a pair of athletic governing bodies — the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association — said no fall sports practices until Sept. 1 at the earliest. That could potentially lead to condensed seasons across the board.

One L-L League football team is slated to play a team from Maryland this season: On Sept. 18, Pequea Valley is scheduled to host Maryland Christian from Bel Air, Maryland, for a 7 p.m. nonleague game.

New Jersey: Everything is a go in the Garden State, but practice and game-dates have been pushed back by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. The start of football practice has been pushed back more than a month — from Aug. 3 until Sept. 14 — with games set to begin the first weekend in October. Tennis has been OK’d to start head-to-head matches on Sept. 28.

New York: Pretty much everything is at a standstill in the Empire State, as the start of all fall sports practices are on hold, and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has already announced that the start of the winter sports season will be pushed back until at least Jan. 4. According to reports, that governing body has also discussed condensing everyone’s fall sports season — if a fall sports season can be contested at all in New York, one of the early epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Virginia: Everything was pushed back two weeks in the Mountain State, with the start of fall sports practices shifting from Aug. 3 to Aug. 17. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission also pushed back the start of all fall sports contests to Sept. 2 at the earliest.

