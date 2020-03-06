The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s lone links to the PIAA Class 6A girls’ basketball playoff bracket were both eliminated in first-round games on Friday. Here’s the roundup …

North Allegheny 55, Manheim Township 33: At Sewickley Academy north of Pittsburgh, a slow start doomed the Blue Streaks, who fell to the WPIAL champs and were eliminated in the first round. Lizzy Groetsch poured in 24 points, and NA jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead and grabbed a 29-10 cushion at the half. Katie Bushong scored 16 points for Township, which finished its season 19-9 overall after a sixth-place finish in District 3 and a runner-up nod in Section 1. Bushong finished her standout career with 1,451 career points, third-most in program history. Up next for NA is a second-round date against District 6 runner-up State College, which beat WPIAL No. 3 Upper St. Clair 46-36.

BOX SCORE

Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield 32: At Council Rock South in Holland, the District 1 champs raced out to a 23-8 lead at the half, and then outscored the Black Knights 13-5 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. Emily Spratt scored 17 points and Paige Gilbert chipped in with 10 points for CB West, which used a 13-4 second-quarter clip to go up by 15 at the half. Lauren Moffatt scored 8 points for Hempfield, the L-L League Section 1 champ and seventh-place finisher in District 3, which finished up its season 19-9 overall. Up next for CB West in the second round is District 11 runner-up Bethlehem Freedom, which topped District 1 No. 6 North Penn 60-49.

BOX SCORE

