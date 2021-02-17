The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Directors approved Wednesday a mandate for athletes to wear masks during state competition unless they have a specific medical exemption.

The mandate applies only to state tournament, or inter-district, competition in winter sports, with the exception of swimming. It does not include district playoffs, although district committees may have their own policies.

If schools have athletes they wish to exempt from mask-wearing, the principal or athletic director will fill out a form, called “PIAA Postseason Covid-19 Universal Face Covering Certification,” certifying that those athletes, “qualify for an individual medical exemption, specific to their health condition, from wearing a mask during a contest.”

Only exempt athletes will be able to play without a mask, and even exempt athletes will be required to wear masks while out of the game, sitting on the bench, etc.

PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said the certification form came from an individual PIAA district that already requires the form. He added that each of the PIAA’s 12 districts could use the form “as a resource,’’ for their own postseason tournaments.

In basketball and team wrestling, only district champions will qualify for the pandemic-truncated state playoffs.

The universal mask mandate was ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration as mitigation against COVID-19.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League has required masks for basketball and wrestling throughout the winter season.

Meeting with media after the meeting, Lombardi was asked about an extreme scenario: A state playoff matchup in which one entire team is exempt from wearing masks and the other is mask-wearing. If the mask-wearing team refuses to play, it would result in a forfeit, Lombardi said.

The directors also made a variety of moves Wednesday involving dates, sites and details for winter championships and the upcoming fall season:

*The spring 2021 sports season will start March 8 (first practice date) with games starting March 26. The number of required practices was reduced, for this school year only, from 15 to 10.

*The basketball championships will be held March 25-27 at Hershey’s Giant Center. Single games will be played each day at noon, 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In the past, state-final games were played as doubleheaders. The new setup will allow PIAA to clean and disinfect the building between games. Lombardi said about 500 people will be allowed in the building for each game.

*The individual wrestling championships are set: Regionals Saturday, Feb. 27, Super Regionals Saturday, March 6, and Semifinals/Finals Friday, March 12 (Class AA) and Saturday, March 13 (AAA) at the Giant Center.

*The team wrestling championships will be held at Cumberland Valley High School, with the Semifinals/Finals March 27.