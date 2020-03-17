Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Eagles ended their season with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Here's reaction from from Philly sports 

Flyers forward Travis Konecny wants to make sure the average Joe is paid.

Jay Wright laments his players losing the season but understands it's for the best.

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long comments on the stupidity of people wanting the games to continue.

Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins wonders why the owners are not stepping up to pay the stadium workers.

Sixers forward Al Horford agrees with former President Obama on why large gatherings, including basketball games, had to be halted.

Here's the Flyers statement on why the NHL games had to be postponed.

This is how Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin is spending his time.

And here is Phillies outfielder Anderw McCutchen wondering why people are gathering on the beach ignoring the warnings.

