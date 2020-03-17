Here's reaction from from Philly sports
Flyers forward Travis Konecny wants to make sure the average Joe is paid.
The government better step in and start giving money to folks who are out of work so they can continue to pay their bills and feed their families before people start taking measures into their own hands.— Travis Konecny #OskarStrong (@Bmer47) March 16, 2020
Jay Wright laments his players losing the season but understands it's for the best.
We’re all in this together - let’s do the right thing . pic.twitter.com/KXrDAYzyYV— Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) March 15, 2020
Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long comments on the stupidity of people wanting the games to continue.
There are literally hundreds of D Day veterans still living, and they’ll probably thank you for staying home. This kind of makes you an Axis Powers guy. https://t.co/PqGTVabnKR— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 15, 2020
Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins wonders why the owners are not stepping up to pay the stadium workers.
🗣 Exactly!!! https://t.co/V9LdDjZ9kz— Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 13, 2020
Sixers forward Al Horford agrees with former President Obama on why large gatherings, including basketball games, had to be halted.
We can all do our part! https://t.co/c53mAJ8UUq— Al Horford (@Al_Horford) March 12, 2020
Here's the Flyers statement on why the NHL games had to be postponed.
To our fans... pic.twitter.com/Uj604IVPzX— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 13, 2020
This is how Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin is spending his time.
Losing every game of Rocket League @Suris_C @Dominic_Pena24 @whyso56733120 https://t.co/qcdxmmvdqK— Zach Eflin (@zeflin12) March 15, 2020
And here is Phillies outfielder Anderw McCutchen wondering why people are gathering on the beach ignoring the warnings.
Ppl out here on the beach like Covid-19 doesn’t exist— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) March 15, 2020