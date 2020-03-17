Here's reaction from from Philly sports

Flyers forward Travis Konecny wants to make sure the average Joe is paid.

The government better step in and start giving money to folks who are out of work so they can continue to pay their bills and feed their families before people start taking measures into their own hands. — Travis Konecny #OskarStrong (@Bmer47) March 16, 2020

Jay Wright laments his players losing the season but understands it's for the best.

We’re all in this together - let’s do the right thing . pic.twitter.com/KXrDAYzyYV — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) March 15, 2020

Former Eagles defensive end Chris Long comments on the stupidity of people wanting the games to continue.

There are literally hundreds of D Day veterans still living, and they’ll probably thank you for staying home. This kind of makes you an Axis Powers guy. https://t.co/PqGTVabnKR — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 15, 2020

Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins wonders why the owners are not stepping up to pay the stadium workers.

Sixers forward Al Horford agrees with former President Obama on why large gatherings, including basketball games, had to be halted.

We can all do our part! https://t.co/c53mAJ8UUq — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) March 12, 2020

Here's the Flyers statement on why the NHL games had to be postponed.

This is how Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin is spending his time.

And here is Phillies outfielder Anderw McCutchen wondering why people are gathering on the beach ignoring the warnings.