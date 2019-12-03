Philly fans, who is you favorite Eagles head coach? Here's a look at the resumes of the most successful Birds bosses since 1976. Vote to let us know which one you like the best.
Dick Vermeil
The Eagles had a winning record in just one of the 14 seasons before Vermeil arrived in 1976. The coach, who came to Philly after his UCLA team upset an undefeated No. 1 Ohio State squad in the Rose Bowl, was 54-47 in seven seasons with the Eagles.
The Eagles made the playoffs in Vermeil's third season starting a string of four straight postseason appearances. He led the Birds to the Super Bowl following the 1980 season, where they lost to the Raiders.
Who is you favorite Eagles coach?
Buddy Ryan
Ryan took over the Eagles after leading the Bears dominating defense during their record-setting 1985 Super Bowl winning season.
Buddy's bombast was a big hit with the Philly faithful, especially when he hurled his insults at the Cowboys.
He was 43-35-1 in his five seasons with the Eagles. His Eagles made the postseason three times but never won a playoff game, most famously losing to the Bears in the Fog Bowl following the the 1988 season.
Andy Reid
The coach with the most wins in Eagles history, Reid's Philly teams were 130-93-1 in 14 seasons. His Birds teams made the playoffs nine times, advanced to the NFC Championship four straight times and went to Super Bowl XXXIX, where they lost to the Patriots.
Doug Pederson
Pederson, who was an assistant to Reid with the Eagles and the Chiefs before becoming the Birds boss prior to the 2016 season, is only Eagles coach to ever win a Super Bowl.
The Eagles went 13-3 during the 2017 season, and and beat the Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
Pederson's Philly teams are 34-26, which includes and under-achieving 5-7 record this season.