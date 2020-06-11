The Philadelphia Phillies selected Mick Abel with their first pick in Wednesday night's MLB draft. Abel, the 15th overall selection, is a right-handed pitcher who is a recent graduate of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abel was not able to compete as a senior.
As a junior, he was 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 72⅓ innings and helped Jesuit win the 6A state championship, as reported by Manny Randhawa at MLB.com.
Abel, 18, throws a two-seam fastball, a four-seam fastball, a curve ball and a slider, as reported by NBCSports.com.
After being selected, Abel got a FaceTime call from a number he didn't recognize.
It turns out, the caller was Bryce Harper. Here's Abel talking about the call.
18-year-old @Phillies first round draft pick Mick Abel after he got drafted got a FaceTime call from an unknown numberIt turned out to be @bryceharper3welcoming him. Pretty cool“Oh that’s Bryce Harper. What the heck” 😂#Phillies pic.twitter.com/WADkbCgUov— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 11, 2020
Here's Abel's pick being announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, video of the the celebration at the Abel household and highlights and analysis of the right-handed pitcher.
Ready, willing, and Abel pic.twitter.com/shVgzAUMRu— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 11, 2020
Here are highlights of Abel pitching during a national high school all-star game.
Ok, Phillies fans. Here he is:Here’s some footage of Mick Abel facing live batters at the Perfect Game Showcase.Plus fastball and plus slider on display here — up to 97 on the gun.Kid is an animal. pic.twitter.com/saOsAptFEc— Alex Carr (@AlexCarrMLB) June 11, 2020