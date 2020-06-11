Baseball Draft

In this March 21, 2019, photo, Jesuit's Mick Abel pitches during a high school baseball game in Beaverton, Ore. The Philadelphia Phillies selected Abel in the first round of the amateur draft Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Taylor Balkom/for The Oregonian/Oregon Live via AP)

 Taylor Balkom

The Philadelphia Phillies selected Mick Abel with their first pick in Wednesday night's MLB draft. Abel, the 15th overall selection, is a right-handed pitcher who is a recent graduate of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abel was not able to compete as a senior. 

As a junior, he was 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 72⅓ innings and helped Jesuit win the 6A state championship, as reported by Manny Randhawa at MLB.com.

Abel, 18, throws a two-seam fastball, a four-seam fastball, a curve ball and a slider, as reported by NBCSports.com.

After being selected, Abel got a FaceTime call from a number he didn't recognize. 

It turns out, the caller was Bryce Harper. Here's Abel talking about the call.

Sign up for our newsletter

Here's Abel's pick being announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, video of the the celebration at the Abel household and highlights and analysis of the right-handed pitcher.

Here are highlights of Abel pitching during a national high school all-star game.