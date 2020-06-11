The Philadelphia Phillies selected Mick Abel with their first pick in Wednesday night's MLB draft. Abel, the 15th overall selection, is a right-handed pitcher who is a recent graduate of Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Abel was not able to compete as a senior.

As a junior, he was 10-0 with a 1.26 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 72⅓ innings and helped Jesuit win the 6A state championship, as reported by Manny Randhawa at MLB.com.

Abel, 18, throws a two-seam fastball, a four-seam fastball, a curve ball and a slider, as reported by NBCSports.com.

After being selected, Abel got a FaceTime call from a number he didn't recognize.

It turns out, the caller was Bryce Harper. Here's Abel talking about the call.

18-year-old @Phillies first round draft pick Mick Abel after he got drafted got a FaceTime call from an unknown numberIt turned out to be @bryceharper3welcoming him. Pretty cool“Oh that’s Bryce Harper. What the heck” 😂#Phillies pic.twitter.com/WADkbCgUov — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 11, 2020

Here's Abel's pick being announced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, video of the the celebration at the Abel household and highlights and analysis of the right-handed pitcher.

Here are highlights of Abel pitching during a national high school all-star game.