The Super Bowl is over and the groundhogs have spoken, so baseball season can't be far away. In fact, the pitchers and catchers for the Philadelphia Phillies report to spring training in a week, while position players are scheduled to arrive on Feb. 16.
For the Phillies, it will be their first season under new manager Joe Girardi. Here is a link to the Phils' 40-man roster and here's a list of the nonroster invitees to Phillies camp, including Alex Bohm, the power hitting third baseman who played at Reading last season.
The Phils play their spring training games at Spectrum Field in Clearwater. Their first spring game is Feb. 22 when they travel to Lakeland to play the Tigers. The Phils host the Pirates Feb. 23 in their first home exhibition game.
Philllies Spring Training schedule
Here's a link to info for Phillies spring training tickets.
The Phils open the regular season March 26 in Miami against the Marlins. The Phils host the Brewers April 2 in their home opener at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies regular season schedule
Here's info for single-game tickets for regular season games, which go on sale Feb. 12.