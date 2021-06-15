Today's sports celeb birthday -- June 15

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, is a Philadelphia Phillies outfielder. A free agent in the offseason, he signed a minor league contract with the Phils and went to spring training with them.

Jankowski hit .304 (17 for 56) with four doubles, six RBIs, and 16 runs scored in 19 games for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Philly's Triple-A affiliate, before being called up by the Phillies on May 30.

Travis Jankowski's minor league stats via baseball-reference.com

He was selected by the San Diego Padres out of Stony Brook University in the first round (44th overall) of the 2012 draft.

After playing eight seasons in the Padres system, all or part of the last five years in the majors, he was traded to the Reds in

Travis Jankowski's major league stats from MLB.com

Here's Jankowski showing his sense of humor by going undercover to to suggest Padres fans buy his jersey.