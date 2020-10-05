Andrew McCutchen wants the people of Pennsylvania to know how they can vote without having to go to their polling place. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder, who starred for many years with the Pittsburgh Pirates, is popular across the state.

With the help of some other famous residents of the Keystone State, including actor Michael Keaton, McCutchen explains the voting alternative to the in-person ballot casting in an informative, fun post on his Twitter account.

Here's McCutchen explaining the process, while showing off his sense of humor.

Phillies outfielder, and former Pirates star, Andrew McCutchen explains how to vote from home [video]