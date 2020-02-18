Spring training has started and so has the speculation about which teams have a shot at winning the World Series this season. Odds for teams winning the title, over/under win totals for each club, as well as who will win MVP and Cy Young Awards have been posted.
The odds for the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series are 40-1, as set by the site sportsbettingdime.com. That ranks the Phils with the third-best odds to win the title in their NL East Division behind the Atlanta Braves (15-1) and the defending champion Washington Nationals (19-1).
The Yankees at 5-1 are favored to win the 2020 championship. The Dodgers at 6-1 are the higest ranked national League team.
The betting line for the Phillies to win the World Series is +2000 as set by oddsshark.com. That means a bet of $100 would get a return of $2,100 if the Phils won it all. A bettor would get their original $100 back plus $2,000.
The over/under for the Phillies win total it 83.5 at sportsbettingdime.com.
Odds for Phillies to win individual awards are 35-1 for Aaron Nola to win the NL Cy Young Award and Rhys Hoskins is 55-1 and Bryce Harper is 65-1 to be named NL MVP.
Fans angry at the Houston Astros for cheating can also bet on how many times members of that franchise will be hit by a pitch this season. The over/under for Alex Bregman to get plunked is 10.5, while the over/under line for Jose Altuve getting drilled is 6.5, as set by sportsbettingdime.com