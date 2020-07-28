Column: Virus extends its winning streak in baseball

The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed for a second straight day.

The news was first reported by Joel Sherman.

The Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles have also been postponed for a second day in a row.

The Marlins remain quarantined in Philadelphia after a three-game series with the Phils over the weekend. 

Darren Rovell reports that the number of Marlins players and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 18.

The Phillies were tested Monday and, so far, no Phils have tested positive, according to Jon Heyman.

The Phillies will be tested again today in anticipation of traveling to New York Wednesday for to play in the Yankees' home-opener, according to Jim Salisbury.