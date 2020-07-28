The game between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed for a second straight day.

The news was first reported by Joel Sherman.

Heard the #Yankees #Phillies game tonight has been postponed — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

The Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles have also been postponed for a second day in a row.

The Marlins remain quarantined in Philadelphia after a three-game series with the Phils over the weekend.

Darren Rovell reports that the number of Marlins players and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now at 18.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Four more Marlins have tested positive for Covid-19, per @Ken_Rosenthal, which would bring the current number of positive players/coaches to at least 18. No choice now but to take the Marlins and everyone that they play out of the schedule for at least the next two weeks. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 28, 2020

The Phillies were tested Monday and, so far, no Phils have tested positive, according to Jon Heyman.

Phillies had no positive tests among players in results that came back this am. Game was canceled out of caution due to Marlins being there over the weekend. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2020

The Phillies will be tested again today in anticipation of traveling to New York Wednesday for to play in the Yankees' home-opener, according to Jim Salisbury.