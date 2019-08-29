The Philadelphia Phillies crushed the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-3 Wednesday night to win the rubber match of the three-game series with the Bucs, as reported by the Associated Press.
The Phillies, now 69-63, are two out of the second wild-card spot. The Phils are trying to record their first winning season, and earn a playoff berth, for the first time since 2011.
The Phils, who are off today, have 30 games remaining in the season. Of those 30, only seven are against clubs with losing records.
Here's a breakdown of the games they will play and how they have fared this year against the teams left on their schedule.
Home/away
The Phils have 12 home games and 18 games on the road.
The Phils are 40-29 in home games this season and 29-34 away from Citizens Bank Park.
Record vs. teams left on schedule
The Phillies are 31-29 against the teams on their schedule the rest of the season.
Vs. Mets
The Phillies play the Mets six times (Friday, Saturday and Sunday at home and Sept. 6, 7 and 8 in New York). The Phils are 9-4 vs. the Mets this year.
The Mets (67-65) two games behind the Phils.
Vs. Reds
The Phils, who are 2-1 vs. the Reds this season, play a four-game series at Cincinnati Sept. 2-5. The Reds are 63-69.
Vs. Braves
The Phillies host the Braves for a four-game series Sept. 9-12 and they play a three-games series in Atlanta Sept. 17-19. The Phils are 6-6 vs. division-leading Braves, who are 81-54.
Vs. Red Sox
The Phils, who host the Red Sox for a two-game series Sept. 14 and 15, won both games they played at Fenway Park last week.
Vs. Indians
The three-game series at Citizens Bank Park Sept. 20-22 will be the first games between Philly and Cleveland this year.
Vs. Nationals
The Phillies, who are 5-9 against the Nationals this season, have five games left vs. Washington, all in D.C. The Phils play at Nationals Park from Sept. 23-26, including a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 24.
The Nationsls (74-58) hold the top wild-card spot.
Vs. Marlins
The Phils finish the regular season hosting the Marlins (47-85) for a three-game series Sept. 27-29. Philly is 7-9 vs. Miami this year.