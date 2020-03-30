With sports on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, stations are featuring games from previous seasons in order to give fans missing their athletic events something to watch.

Among the games featured this week will be two classic Pittsburgh Steelers games and two Philadelphia Phillies contests.

The Steelers games will be aired on NBC Sports Network. This week, beginning tonight, March 30, and ending Sunday, April 5, NBCSN will televise two football games from from past seasons of their "Sunday Night Football" package.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m., a replay of a 2012 game between the Steelers and Denver Broncos will be shown. It was Peyton Manning's first game with the Broncos, who won 31-19.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., NBCSN will have a defensive struggle from 2010 won by the Steelers over the Ravens, 13-10.

The look back at the Phillies games will be on Comcast Philadelphia. Tonight at 7 p.m., a Cubs-Phils contest from June, 14, 2014 will be televised. The game, a 7-4 Phillies win, featured a Phils lineup that still had the names Rollins, Utley and Howard. And also included one of the players of the future, Domonic Brown, and a closer named Jonathan Papelbon, remember them?

Wednesday at 7 p.m., Phillies-Washington Nationals game from 2007, the season before Phils World Series Championship year.