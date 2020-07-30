Marlins Virus Baseball

FILE - In this Friday, July 24, 2020, file photo, home plate umpire Tim Timmons, center, explains things to Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, left, and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi, right, with the other umpires looking on prior to a baseball game in Philadelphia. The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15. The Marlins received positive test results for four additional players Tuesday, July 123, 2020, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person declined to be identified because the results had not been publicly released. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

The Philadelphia Phillies have canceled "all activity at Citizens Bank Park" today after a coach and a clubhouse attendant tested positive for COVID-19. No players tested positive.

The Phillies and baseball have been rocked this week after more than 15 Miami Marlins players tested positive for the virus following a three-game series in Philadelphia last weekend.

That prompted the postponement games between the Phillies and New York Yankees and the marlins and Baltimore Orioles.

Wednesday, the Phillies announced that their game that was to be played Friday at Citizens Bank Park against the Toronro Blue Jays has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

