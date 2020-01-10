Phililies Mets Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday, July 7, 2019, in New York. Check out how the FaceApp results showing how Harper will long years from now. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

 Seth Wenig

The koala challenge is being used to raise money to help save koala bears injured or displaced by the massive fires in Australia.

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper accepted the challenge and completed the trip around the weight bench.

Check out the video here of Harper and his man bun getting it done. Phillies fans might feel nervous seeing the weights holding down the bench and thinking about what could have happened if Harper would have dislodged one of those weights.

But that did not happen and a good cause benefited from his adventure.

