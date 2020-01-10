The koala challenge is being used to raise money to help save koala bears injured or displaced by the massive fires in Australia.
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper accepted the challenge and completed the trip around the weight bench.
Check out the video here of Harper and his man bun getting it done. Phillies fans might feel nervous seeing the weights holding down the bench and thinking about what could have happened if Harper would have dislodged one of those weights.
But that did not happen and a good cause benefited from his adventure.
Bryce Harper doing the Koala Challenge to raise money for Australia (via @bryceharper3 IG) pic.twitter.com/FT6R6NclNm— Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) January 10, 2020