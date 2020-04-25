On April 25, 1978 the Phillie Phanatic made his debut. On that day, the beloved mascot of the Philadelphia Phillies made his first appearance at a Phils-Chicago Cubs game at Veterans Stadium.

Philly to the core, the giant green creature's favorite foods are cheesesteaks, soft pretzels, hoagies, scrapple and Tastykakes and his favorite movie is "Rocky," according to his bio on the Phillies website.

Over the years, the Phanatic has entertained the Phillies fans and, with good-nature, ribbed the opposing teams.

Here's a classic clip from a game on Aug. 25, 1978 when, then Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Tommy Lasorda was not amused by the Phantic's antics.

Here'e the Phanatic smashing a Mets batting helmet while Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" playing in the background.

Here is the Phanatic dissing a young San Francisco Giants fan.

And here he dances with Paul Abdul.

