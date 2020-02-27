The Philadelphia Flyers, through Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, announced the signing of Manheim Central's Blake Steigauf to a one-day contract Thursday.
Blake Steigauf, a 15-year-old Flyers fan, signs a one-day contract with GM Chuck Fletcher. Steigauf, who is battling cancer, was given the full pro treatment through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Good stuff. pic.twitter.com/XDpqTWxJia— ed barkowitz (@edbarkowitz) February 27, 2020
Steigauf, a member of Manheim Central's club ice hockey team in the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League, was diagnosed with cancer in April 2019. The 15-year-old skated with the Flyers during Thursday's practice, had lunch with team captain Claude Giroux and signed a contract offered by Chuck Fletcher, the team's general manager.
Such a cool sight to see 15-year-old cancer patient Blake Steigauf on the ice with the #Flyers today! All made possible through the @MakeAWishPHL 🏒 pic.twitter.com/xIdryGx5zj— Katie Emmer (@KatieEmmer) February 27, 2020
For Friday's home game against the New York Rangers, the Flyers invited Steigauf to present the team's starting lineup, line up with the players before the game and take a lap on the Wells Fargo Center ice.
Hanging with the boys. #NowOrNever | @MakeAWishPHL pic.twitter.com/aFEfIP5EOp— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 27, 2020