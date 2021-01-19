Pequea Valley senior Devon Colyer said he started playing basketball when he was eight years old.

“But I didn’t start taking it seriously until I was in eighth grade,” Colyer said.

He and his mother, Lynn Colyer, moved from the Octorara School District to Pequea Valley just before Devon Colyer started ninth grade. During the summers, he put up 1,000 shots a day, splitting his time between a hoop in the family’s driveway and the basketball courts at a nearby park.

The hard work culminated Tuesday night in the Braves’ 65-47 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Five boys basketball win over visiting Annville-Cleona. Colyer became the fifth player in program history to score 1,000 career points. A layup with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left gave him 20 points for the game and 1,001 career points overall.

He was still basking in the accomplishment moments after the game.

“To be honest, I don’t even know at the moment,” Colyer said when asked what the achievement meant to him.

Pequea Valley (1-0 league, 1-1 overall) was the second-to-last L-L League boys basketball team to start its winter season. The Braves started practice in the first week of December, only to be halted when Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a three-week shutdown that lasted until Jan. 4. Pequea Valley then got another five days of practice in and was just about to start its season last week when the school switched to remote learning due to a COVID-19 flareup in the district, which left its sports programs to be shut down from Jan.11 to Jan. 15.

“So we had to practice Saturday and Sunday,” Pequea Valley fourth-year coach Thad Rittenhouse said. “Because you have to have two practices coming off of a shutdown before playing a game.”

The Braves suffered a 72-62 season-opening loss to Tulpehocken on Monday. Tuesday’s game marked the second of what will be four games in five nights the Braves will play this week.

“It’s been hard,” Colyer said of the last many weeks.

The Pequea Valley defense used a full-court press and a half-court trap for nearly all of Tuesday’s victory. It led to 20 A-C turnovers in the first three quarters, with the Braves pushing their advantage to 53-23 and a running clock near the start of the fourth quarter.

“Our speed is a big part of our game,” Rittenhouse said. “We’re so quick.”

Pequea Valley junior Nevin Stoltzfus (16 points) and senior Luke Peifer (11 points) also finished in double-figures scoring. Senior Nick Malloy (17 points) paced the Dutchmen (0-1, 0-2).

The Braves bring back five of their top seven scorers from last season. As a result, Colyer expects them to factor into the L-L Section Five race. The Braves will get their first crack at the defending section champ when they travel to Columbia on Wednesday night. The Tide will enter coming off a huge win Tuesday, 60-57, at defending District 3-3A champ Trinity.

BOX SCORE