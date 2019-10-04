An Annville-Cleona football player remains hospitalized after a crash Thursday in Lebanon County.

The student, 17, was in an SUV with two teammates when the vehicle collided with a pickup truck in North Annville Township, according to police and the district.

Friday's Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley football game has been rescheduled for Monday at 5 p.m. at Annville-Cleona's stadium.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. at Palmyra Bellegrove and Syner roads, according to the Cleona Borough Police Department.

Pequea Valley and Annnville Cleona have agreed to move our football game to 5:00pm on Monday, October 7th at AC. Please keep the AC community in your thoughts and prayers. https://t.co/knMapXATqk — Pequea Valley Ath. (@PV_Athletics) October 4, 2019

Lee Lebbon, 51, of Annville, was driving a pickup truck that collided with an SUV carrying the three football players, according to police. The SUV was driven by Dante Bonilla, 18, of Annville, police said. Two 17-year-old males were in the car. The Lebanon Daily News reported that Lebbon's vehicle struck Bonilla's.

The three are students at Annville-Cleona Secondary School, according to a tweet from the school.

Police said it took about 10 to 15 minutes to free the front-seat passenger in the SUV. Bonilla and one of the 17-year-olds were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, police said. The other 17-year-old remained at the hospital as of midday Friday. Police did not know his condition.

Last night, three students from A-C Secondary School were in a car accident. We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers as our students work on recovering. — A-C MS/HS Principal (@ac_principal) October 4, 2019

Mark Grossmann, athletic director at Pequea Valley High School, said he got a text about the crash around 11:45 p.m. Thursday from Annville-Cleona's athletic director Thomas Long.

"He was just leaving the hospital at that point," Grossmann said. "He considered the possibility of postponing the game out of sensitivity to his kids and what they'd gone through."

Grossman said postponing sounded good to him, and by about 5:30 a.m. Friday the two were working on the rescheduling plan.

As a close-knit community, we want to make sure we give everyone time to process the news of the car accident yesterday, so we will be rescheduling the football game against Pequea Valley to Monday, October 7 at 5pm at A-C’s stadium. — A-C Dutchmen Athletics (@AnnvilleCleona) October 4, 2019

Friday morning the game was moved to noon Saturday at Cedar Crest High School, 115 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Around 2:15 p.m. Friday, Annville-Cleona sent out a release cancelling all extracurricular competitions over the weekend.

"As a close-knit community, we want to make sure we give everyone time to process the news of the car accident yesterday and then make sure we come together as a community to support each other," said Krista Antonis, principal of the middle and high school, in an email.

There will be no admission to the rescheduled game, according to a tweet from the Annville-Cleona athletics department.

