Pequea Valley’s football team fought the good fight on Friday night.

But the Braves came up just short, dropping a 27-23 nonleague game against Pottsville Nativity BVM in St. Clair, Schuylkill County.

Tony Lazar rushed for 110 yards, and Nate Fisher threw for 113 yards with a pair of touchdown passes, plus a TD keeper for PV. But Nativity, now 2-0 after upsetting Pottsville last Friday, scored 13 fourth-quarter points to win it.

Colby Miller threw for 139 yards with a pair of TD passes for the Green Wave, which took a 14-0 first-quarter lead before the Braves punched back. Fisher tossed an 11-yard TD pass to Carter Rohrer in the second quarter, and Fisher’s 9-yard TD run sliced Nativity’s lead to 14-13 in the third.

Later, Fisher connected with Collin Rohrer for a 41-yard TD pass, and Xavier Padilla’s 2-point conversion run had the Braves to within 25-23 in the fourth. But Nativity iced it with a late-game safety, sending PV home with its 21st consecutive setback.

The Braves open Section 4 play next Friday with a home date vs. Columbia.