Pequea Valley's Caroline Horst (23) reaches for a rebound over Solanco's Ilynd Rapant (33) during first half action of an L-L Girls Basketball semifinal game at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020.
Pequea Valley's Clara Neff (24) puts up a shot as Paige Phillips (12) defends Solanco's during first half action of an L-L Girls Basketball semifinal game at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020.
Pequea Valley head coach Jason McDonald, on the sidelines as the team takes on Solanco during first half action of an L-L Girls Basketball semifinal game at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020.
Solanco's Nikki Trout (1) works her way around Pequea Valley’s Abbey Leslie (3) during first half action of an L-L Girls Basketball semifinal game at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020.
Solanco's Nikki Trout (1) knocks down a three point shot against Pequea Valley during second half action of an L-L Girls Basketball semifinal game at Conestoga Valley High School Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020.
The temperature rose with the cheers from the crowd at Conestoga Valley, and the pressure increased each time Pequea Valley and Solanco traded baskets and leads in their Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball semifinal Tuesday night in Witmer. As the clock ticked below the two-minute mark, both teams knew they needed that one play that could swing the momentum.
The play belonged to Pequea Valley.
Down by one, the Braves implemented their press defense, forcing a turnover that sprung Brooke Liney for the go-ahead basket with 1:16 remaining. It gave Pequea Valley a 46-45 lead, and the Braves never trailed again, holding off the Section Three champions for a 52-48 victory and earning a ticket to the league title game for the first time in program history.
"I think we're just getting used to this," said Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald. "Every game we've had over the last six games has been close. We're just at the point where we're, like, 'Give us the next challenge. We'll take it.'"
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
The next challenge for McDonald's Braves (20-5) lies in a Lancaster Catholic team that defeated Lancaster Country Day 59-43 in Tuesday's other semifinal. Pequea Valley paved its path to the tournament's final with a one-point win in a play-in game with Manheim Central, a six-point quarterfinal win over Hempfield and Tuesday's test with Solanco that saw 10 lead changes and neither team leading by more than four until Abbey Leslie (10 points) stretched the lead to five with 12.4 seconds remaining.
"It was a game of runs," McDonald said, "a game of gritty defense. We knew it was going to be like that."
Solanco takes a 45-42 lead on Pequea Valley with this Ilynd Rapant basket. Braves answer at the other end with 2 points from Bethany Bill's. Mules are up 45-44 w/ 1:33 left. pic.twitter.com/0XKZlEsN8F
The Golden Mules (14-10) had turned a two-point deficit into a three-point lead with a 9-4 run that opened the fourth quarter, sparked by a Paige Phillips 3-pointer and a basket from Jade Eshelman, whose 16 points led all scorers.
But Pequea Valley's defense held the Mules to one basket — a 3-pointer from Nikki Trout (10 points) — over the final 1:45.
"They made their foul shots," said Chad McDowell, Solanco's coach, of the Braves, "and we couldn't buy a bucket at the end."
The Braves' leading scorers helped turned defensive for the momentum-swinging play in the fourth quarter, as Caroline Horst (14 points) forced an errant Solanco pass. Clara Neff (14 points) swatted it away from Solanco's pursuit and into the hands of Leslie, who passed it ahead to Liney for the go-ahead basket.
Pequea Valley's press forces a Solanco turnover and leads to a Brooke Liney basket that gives the Braves a 46-45 lead w/ 1:16 left. pic.twitter.com/nYyuzPW2iu