Two games. Two completely different styles and outcomes. And two Lancaster-Lebanon League girls' basketball play-in round winners on Thursday night.

In the first game at Garden Spot, Section Five runner-up Pequea Valley got a clutch 3-pointer from Abbey Leslie late in the fourth quarter, and then the Braves fended off Section Three runner-up Manheim Central 63-62 in a shootout.

In the nightcap, Zara Zerman scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Section Four runner-up Northern Lebanon won a 43-32 slugfest against Section Two runner-up Warwick.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Pequea Valley will visit Section One champ Hempfield at 2 p.m., and Northern Lebanon will be at Section Three champ Solanco at 7 p.m.

Also Saturday, Section Five champ Lancaster Country Day will host Section Two champ Ephrata at noon, and Section Four champ Lancaster Catholic will welcome Section One runner-up Manheim Township at 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley 63, Manheim Central 62: In a back and forth score-fest that went right down the Barons’ final possession, the Braves picked up their first L-L League playoff victory in program history.

“Amazing,” Pequea Valley coach Jason McDonald said. “Our senior have set the standard, and I’m so proud of them. We were down in the fourth, and we challenged them. And they stepped up to the challenge.”

Leslie’s wing trey capped a furious comeback and gave Pequea Valley a 61-58 lead with 2:34 to play, and Caroline Horst’s driving layup put the Braves (18-5) ahead for good, 63-62, with 1:17 left.

Central (13-10) had the basketball with under a minute to go, and the Barons took the air out of the ball, calling timeouts with 29 seconds and then with eight seconds to go to set up the last shot.

On the final inbound, Central was whistled for traveling, and Pequea Valley got the ball back and ran out the clock.

“We wanted to go a little earlier maybe, but whatever we got, we wanted to make it count,” Central coach Tyson Hayes said of the final sequence. “They did a great job with their runs; every time we though we were going to pull away, they’d answer.”

Central had a 58-51 lead midway through the fourth quarter, and the Barons were up 56-51 when Maddie Knier beat the third-quarter horn with a 3-pointer.

After Leslie’s clutch trey, the Barons took one last lead at 62-61 on Kassidy Michael’s running jumper with 1:31 to go. Brooke Liney sparked Pequea Valley’s comeback with eight points, including a pair of wing treys.

“I thought we really locked in on defense, and we made big plays down the stretch,” Horst said. “I thought our adrenaline kept us going. We weren’t thinking; we were just playing, and we finished it off.”

Northern Lebanon 43, Warwick 32: The Vikings bolted to a 12-0 lead after the first quarter, led 19-5 at the half and 25-5 midway through the third quarter, and then withstood the Warriors’ frantic fourth-quarter comeback.

“I thought we played a really good first half,” Northern Lebanon coach Ken Battistelli said. “Our offense is always a little screwy, but I thought we played some amazing D.”

Zerman was nearly unstoppable for Northern Lebanon, and her five fourth-quarter free throws helped the Vikings (20-2) ice it. Warwick was down 29-7 heading into the final quarter, but Lauren Pyle, Lailani Batty and Tanner Armstrong all hit 3-pointers, Elise Balmer scored six points, and the Warriors (12-10) were within 36-26.

But the Vikings finally iced it thanks to 10 fourth-quarter foul shots; Zerman's three-point play put Northern Lebanon back up by 13 and slammed the door.

“Credit their defense,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said of the Vikings. “They played at their pace and their style. They can really suffocate you on D, and that’s what they did.”

