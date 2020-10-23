FREDERICKSBURG — After a Week Five loss to Octorara in the 11th annual “Brave Bowl,” Pequea Valley rebounded to capture a hard-fought 14-0 win on the road Friday night over winless Northern Lebanon.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win marks the Braves' first regular-season victory since 2017.

Rebounding

Earlier this month, Pequea Valley closed its high school and intermediate school because of an outbreak of COVID-19. The Braves resumed play in Week Five after a two-week hiatus.

Coming off two consecutive 0-10 campaigns, PV finally made the most of a chance to snap its 24-game slide —previously the L-L's longest active losing streak.

Turning point

Thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter from Braves RB Tony Lazar, PV entered halftime up 7-0.

From there, Pequea Valley's dual-threat quarterback, Nate Fisher, tacked on an extra score midway through the third quarter (a 24-yard TD rush) to squash Northern Lebanon's hopes of a second-half comeback.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Key statistics

Led by Fisher (8 of 16 passes for 88 yards, plus 20 carries for 119 yards and a score on the ground) and Lazar (16 carries for 118 yards and a TD), the Braves were able to establish consistency on both sides of the ball.

Pequea Valley racked up more than 300 total yards of offense.

Northern Lebanon's spread offense, which saw both Nate Shirk (12 of 24 passes for 109 yards with two interceptions) and Grady Stichler (1 of 2 passes for four yards with an interception) behind center, amassed just under 150 yards of total offense.

Sophomore RB Conor Leonard, the Vikings' leading rusher, was held to 12 yards on seven carries.

Northern Lebanon's three key turnovers (all interceptions) came after intermission.

Up next

Pequea Valley will visit Garden Spot, while Northern Lebanon travels to Lampeter-Strasburg.