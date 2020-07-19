After a nearly four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 American Flat Track season got underway Saturday at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park in the Volusia Half-Mile II.

The event consists of three classifications of riders: AFT SuperTwins, AFT Production Twins and AFT Singles.

And there was some Lancaster County flavor at work in each of the three levels. Pequea Valley alum Jared Mees won the SuperTwins class, while Willow Street resident Cory Texter won the Production Twins class. Texter's sister, Shayna, who is a former Willow Street resident, placed second in the Singles class.

Mees, a five-time grand national champion, picked up career victory No. 50. Texter, meanwhile, got off to a good start in defending his throne - he won the Production Twins championship last season.

The next American Flat Track event is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 28.