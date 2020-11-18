The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which includes Millersville University, formally cancelled its winter sports season Wednesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PSAC formally cancelled its championship season in fall sports last week. The conference still intends to play spring sports in 2021.

Fall and winter sports that may be subject to cancellation include: men's and women's basketball, cross country, indoor track & field, soccer and swimming, as well as women's sports in volleyball and field hockey, and men's sports in football and wrestling.

The conference had opted in July to push all sports back to Jan. 1, 2021.

Despite the announcement, member schools can still play fall and winter sports this academic year, but were required to inform the PSAC of their intentions by Wednesday. The conference said is a press release it would provide “league championship opportunities in those sports should six or more schools elect to participate.’’

Millersville athletic director Miles Gallagher said the school does not intend to take advantage of that opportunity.

"In the months leading up to the PSAC Board of Directors' decision, we prepared as an athletic department with the intent of being ready to play winter sports,'' Gallagher said.

"As we near the winter, COVID-19 case totals around the country continue to rise, and the availability of and capacity for testing to meet NCAA guidelines remains a challenge despite our efforts. We support the Board of Directors' decision, but we are understandably disappointed that another season will pass without Millersville sports being played."