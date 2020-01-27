Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch during the U.S. national championships swimming meet in Irvine, Calif. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Gianna also died in the crash. She was 13.

 Chris Carlson

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.

The former NBA star is a Pennsylvania native who played his school basketball at Lower Merion, a suburban Philadelphia school.

Here's reaction from folks in the Keystone state, including sports figures and politicians and media members.

