Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.
The former NBA star is a Pennsylvania native who played his school basketball at Lower Merion, a suburban Philadelphia school.
Here's reaction from folks in the Keystone state, including sports figures and politicians and media members.
A memorial is forming outside of Bryant Gymnasium, at Lower Merion HS, where Kobe Bryant went to high school.Where the legend started... pic.twitter.com/4F0oeiaWBp— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
#RIP Kobe Bryant 🙏🏼Born in Philadelphia in 1978Starred at Lower Merion HS pic.twitter.com/jArhIPYXVW— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken by the loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.PA will never forget our time as Kobe’s home. At Lower Merion HS, he captured our hearts and the attention of the world. He truly shined and brought pride to our state. Frances and I pray for all those who loved them. pic.twitter.com/lTmZgcJ60E— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) January 26, 2020
A Pennsylvania native, and known by many for his work ethic. #KobeBryant embodied the American dream. His legacy as one of the greatest basketball players of our time will forever live in history. My thoughts and prayers to his family. #24 https://t.co/H0zYFYsy2e— Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) January 26, 2020
Before he became one of the NBA’s greatest players and ambassadors, Kobe Bryant was the pride of Lower Merion. His death, along with his daughter Gianna and three others today is a tragedy. Condolences to the Bryants and all the affected families. https://t.co/eSRZftQblq— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 26, 2020
You were and will continue to be an inspiration to this world and drive people to follow their dreams with passion and conviction #MambaForever 3/3 pic.twitter.com/PiSHw9Cv5P— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) January 27, 2020
The precise, relentless way Kobe approached anything he wanted to accomplish in life is something I always admired. RIP to a legend, his daughter Gianna and the other casualties of this devastating event #RIPMamba— James van Riemsdyk (@JVReemer21) January 27, 2020
Hurting. To say the least.... 😢😔 #MyHero pic.twitter.com/jrfl6EdeAB— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 26, 2020
Statement from Sixers GM Elton Brand on the passing of Kobe Bryant: pic.twitter.com/xI4gXuIq65— Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 26, 2020
I’ve always wanted to be like you. Not only as a player but also as a person. You represent everything that is great about sports. #RIPKobe— Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) January 26, 2020
From your love of your hometown of Philly to your competitiveness in everything to your legendary career to your Mamba Mentality to the speech you gave our team to how you were the definition of a true leader & man... RIP to a Legend, @kobebryant. 🐍 #MambaForever— Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) January 26, 2020
Rest In Peace Black Mamba 🖤We love you Kobe— ⚪️🐍 (@NathanGerry) January 26, 2020
The impact you had on many lives can never be measured. RIP Black Mamba🐍24/8. Prayers for your family and the families of the others who lost their lives as well. pic.twitter.com/QI8WYke6a5— Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) January 26, 2020
A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020
MY FAVORITE ATHLETE EVER MAN..MY INSPIRATION!!! I AM SICK RIGHT NOW!!! I CANT EVEN EXPRESS IT...SO HEARTBROKEN 😭 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U637drXTjl— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) January 26, 2020
He has been & will continue to be a blessing to so many around the world, by the legacy he has left behind! RIP Kobe... The Black Mamba!! #RIPKobe #RIPMAMBA #RIPGIGI 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/bXuqxlobLs— Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) January 26, 2020
There will never be another like you R.I.P Kobe #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/Akdv0TBnnt— Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 26, 2020
This news is killing me today... My childhood hero gone too soon. Better believe I got him!! RIP MAMBA #EpicSh*t pic.twitter.com/DNFAMD18N4— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) January 26, 2020
Lower Merion School District releases a statement on Kobe Bryant, who attended Lower Merion High School pic.twitter.com/UIut7xJH14— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe... devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) January 26, 2020
My heart hurts for Kobe and his family. Life aint fair man. This cant be— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 26, 2020