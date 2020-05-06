Pennsylvania had the seventh-most alums from its high schools selected during the 2020 NFL draft. Ten players who graduated from high schools in the Keystone State were selected during the seven-round event, as reported by Chris Hummer at 247sports.com.

Texas high schools had the highest number of players picked with 33. California with 23 was second, while Florida at 22 was third.

Here's a look from 247sports.com atall the states that produced draft picks this year and where they rank.

Among the players Pennsylvania produced was Penn State cornerback John Reid. The St. Joseph's Prep grad was selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans.

Check out the other Pennsylvania players picked at 247sports.com.

Here are highlights from Reid's Penn State career.