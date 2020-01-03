The Lancaster-Lebanon League has produced a pair of Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A All-State selections, and they both had marvelous seasons for their respective teams this past fall.

Lampeter-Strasburg senior linebacker Mike Del Grande, who helped the Pioneers claim the District 3 championship, win 11 games and advance to the state semifinals, and Donegal senior defensive tackle Connor Ruhl, who piled up multiple L-L League postseason awards, were named to the PFN Class 4A All-State Team.

More than 250 prep football coaches from across the state nominated and voted for the Pennsylvania Football News All-State teams in all six classifications.

Del Grande (6-1, 215) was a first-team pick at inside linebacker, while Ruhl was a second-team selection at defensive tackle. They both had outstanding seasons in the trenches making tackles and chasing quarterbacks in 2019.

Del Grande piled up 140 total tackles, including 16 stops for losses, plus three sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery for L-S, which yielded just 251 yards a game — fourth-best in the L-L League.

Ruhl (6-3, 230) dominated along the line of scrimmage for the Indians, registering 98 tackles, including 15 hits for losses, plus six sacks, a pair of pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries for Donegal, which allowed 292 yards a game — third-best among Section 3 squads.

Ruhl was named Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year for his efforts, and Ruhl and Del Grande were both L-L League all-star picks this past fall.

Complete Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A All-State Team here.

