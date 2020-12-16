Both Penn State’s starting defensive ends, Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh, are first-team all-Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten honors separate all-conference teams based on voting by coaches and media members. Toney made both first teams. Oweh was first team according to the coaches and second team by the media.

Toney, a fifth-year senior from Philadelphia, has 19.5 career sacks and 28.5 career tackles for loss. He was a team captain, made second-team all-Big Ten a year ago, and will playing in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Oweh has 38 tackles, and his 5.4 tackles per game rank eighth among defensive linemen nationally.

Toney and Oweh were among nine Penn State players honored when the conference announced its defensive all-Big Ten teams Wednesday.

The others: S Jaquan Brisker, third team coaches, honorable mention media; CB Joey Porter, Jr., third team media, honorable mention coaches; S Lamont Wade, third team media, honorable mention coaches; CB Tariq Castro-Fields, DT P. J. Mustipher, DT Antonio Shelton and LB Brandon Smith, all honorable mention by both coaches and media.

The conference’s defensive player of the year was Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.

The Big Ten will announce its special teams all-conference choices Thursday.