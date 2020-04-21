By Mike Gross

Most of the goofiness in Penn State’s goofy published-and-then-amended spring depth chart over the weekend surrounded special teams.

All-American linebacker Micah Parsons as the No. 1 kickoff returner? Jordan Stout as the first-string punter, kickoff specialist, field-goal kicker and holder?

“It wasn’t meant to be funny or fool anybody or anything,’’ Joe Lorig, Penn State’s special-teams coach, said in a video conference Tuesday.

The original version of the chart, released around noon Monday, had Parsons ahead of presumptive return specialist and emerging star running back Journey Brown as the kickoff return guy.

It also had Stout, who handled kickoffs and longer field goals a year ago, holding for his own kicks, apparently.

The chart was replaced a few hours later. Brown will return kickoffs. Parsons will apparently be a second, or short, return man on kickoffs.

“I saw the first two guys listed as the two returners who would be on the field, which is accurate,’’ Lorig said. “Who’s the returner? I guess it depends on which way they kick the ball.

“I think it was a little bit of us (coaches) not all being in the same room when we went through it.’’

Brown returned three kickoffs last year, as an understudy to K. J. Hamler. Parsons did not return any.

He still wants to, of course.

“Just like that, … my career was short-lived,’’ Parsons said on Twitter Saturday, later adding, “I’m just mad the coaching staff couldn’t even give me a full day.”

We all have too much free time right now.

The amended depth chart lightened Stout’s workload only slightly. Returning kicker Jake Pinegar is still No. 1 for shorter field goals and extra points.

It is noteworthy that Lorig considers Stout the man to replace Blake Gillikin, the graduating punter who was, at times over the past three seasons, among the team’s most valuable players.

Lorig said the staff intended to sign a punter in the 2020 recruiting class, saw all the top-ranked high school punters in the country and, “didn’t feel like there was one necessarily that was good enough, or one that fit Penn State.

“Thankfully, we have Jordan, who really is a combo guy. It’s kind of a unique situation.’’

Stout being the No. 1 holder is also unique.

Not to worry, Lorig said. His method for finding a holder is simply to ask a kicker whom he prefers. Last time he asked Pinegar, he without hesitation asked for Stout.

Would that mean two holders in the fall, one for long FGs and another for short ones? Probably not.

“We’ll find a guy,’’ Lorig said. “I’m not worried about it.’’

He is a little worried about the workload, in terms of staying sharp every day in practice, if Stout’s the kickoff guy and the long FG guy and the punter.

“I’ve reached out to a bunch of people who’ve been in this situation, have used guys for both,’’ Lorig said, “to see, really, in baseball terms, what’s the right pitch count per day.’’