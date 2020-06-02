By Mike Gross

Sign of the times: A young African-American man went on a Zoom conference today to talk to a bunch of (mostly) older, (mostly) white sportswriters about race.

Penn State defensive tackle P. J. Mustipher is thoughtful and articulate, and it turned out to be one of the best of the virtual media sessions Penn State’s football program has provided during the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a long week,’’ said Mustipher, a junior from the Baltimore suburbs, even though it was only Tuesday.

“It’s all over the place, and rightfully so. People are tired of the multitude of injustices that are going on. I have a lot of respect and love for everybody who’s out there doing what they can to, really, change the culture of this country.’’

Whenever there is college football again, Mustipher will probably start at one tackle spot alongside Antonio Shelton, who is one of the team’s most prolific public talkers.

Mustipher is quieter, but it’s hard for any African-American with any public profile to be truly quiet right now.

“You represent so much,’’ he said. “You represent young African-American kids who aspire to be in our position. We do have to walk a tightrope, … but we are able to express our opinions and we can. I don’t want kids to feel like they don’t have a voice.’’

Solutions are harder than words, of course. Words are better than the lack of them.

James Franklin issued an emotional statement via Twitter over the weekend, and Penn State offensive lineman C. J. Thorpe spoke to raucous applause at a rally in State College.

The Penn State athletic community held a giant virtual sound-off session over the weekend. All sports, not just football.

“It included Caucasian women, African-American men, white men, … the floor was open to everybody,’’ Mustipher said. “The main message was that we can make a difference, that we have to have these discussions before we can go out in the community and make change.’’

Mustipher, and most of his teammates, are still at home. Although the NCAA has formally allowed college football players to return to campus for voluntary workouts, Penn State has no plan for that, has set no date.

“When they do announce whenever we can go back, I might run, I might not even drive back,’’ he said. “That’s how happy I’ll be to be back with my guys.

“Individually, some guys might feel like they’re not safe right now. They’re not in a good place, so we would be able to make sure they’re comfortable, continue on and get this thing rolling again.’’