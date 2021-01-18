Did Penn State change offensive coordinators more because coach James Franklin was excited about the new guy or dissatisfied with the old one?

It’s of course a combination of both factors that caused Franklin to fire Kirk Ciarrocca after one season and replace him with Mike Yurcich (with a little nostalgia for ex-OC Joe Moorhead thrown in).

But Franklin made it reasonably clear in a 2020 season wrap-up Monday that he wasn’t satisfied with the offense conceptually last season, and that he’s looking for something else going forward.

"It's going to be back to who we were the previous three or four years," Franklin said. "It's going to be spread, it's going to be tempo, there's going to be an emphasis on explosive plays.

“We're still working through all those types of things, but me and Mike have been talking for a long time, and we're on the same page in what we want to do and how we want to do it. And Mike has lived in that world."

Ciarrocca came to Penn State from Minnesota. Due to the pandemic, he did not have a conventional offseason to install his system, which features run-pass options (RPOs) and play action.

Penn State finished 54th in the country in scoring offense and 37th in yards per game. It finished out of the national top 100 in turnover margin and red-zone efficiency.

Yurcich was at Texas last season, Ohio State the year before that, and Oklahoma State for six years before that. He went to Okie State straight from Shippensburg, where in just two years his offenses broke and then re-broke school records for points and yards.

He leads all FBS offensive coordinators in yards per play since then.

The head coaching change at Texas made Yurcich available. If Franklin could have gotten him before now, he might have.

“It happened pretty fast,’’ he said. “Yurcich is a guy I’ve been in contact with and communicating with for a long time.’’

While it will surely carry Yurcich’s stamp, next season’s Penn State offense will likely look similar to that of Moorhead, who was OC at Penn State from 2016-17 and is now the OC at Oregon.

Franklin said the style of offense he’s looking for is, “important in a lot of ways, … how that impacts our locker room, how it impacts recruiting, all of it.’’

IN OTHER NEWS: Franklin said his family is still in Florida, as a COVID-19 precaution, because one of his daughters has sickle-cell disease. He was able to visit them, a surprise, over Christmas, after taking PCR (nasal swab) and antigen tests and quarantining for five days.

He said his wife and daughters have not left their property for eight months. There are still no short-term plans for their return to State College.

“When it comes to COVID, not a whole lot has changed in our country and in Central Pennsylvania,’’ he said. …

There has been no indication from the NCAA or Big Ten otherwise, so Franklin said the program plans to do winter conditioning and then spring practice as in any other season.

“Right now we’re planning to have spring football, but we haven’t really been told it’s a go yet,’’ he said. “We have that on the calendar.’’ …

Franklin has said he doesn’t love the current open-transfer, free agency environment in college football, but he plans to embrace it. Especially if he can acquire another defensive end, safety, or even quarterback.

“We’re gonna be as aggressive as we have to be at every position to help our football program,” Franklin said when asked specifically about QBs.

about the prospect of quarterback transferring in. “That’s a responsibility that we have to have for our entire organization and for every position.

“I’ve had a number of people reach out to us at every position,” Franklin said. “We’re going to do our homework to make sure it makes sense for us.”