James Franklin is a self-professed morning guy, who gets to the office long before the Lasch Football Building fully comes to daily life.

When he arrives at work, his offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, is usually already there, grinding.

“He’s working his tail off to get it fixed, and to make it better,’’ Franklin said last week.

Ciarrocca’s first year on the job has involved installing his system in a pandemic, without spring practice, with the eventual loss of elite-level weapons Journey Brown, Noah Cain and Pat Freiermuth, and the benching and then re-entry of quarterback Sean Clifford.

He was supposed to have an excellent, veteran offensive line to lean on. The O-line has run-blocked very effectively at times, but fallen all over itself at other times. Penn State leads the Big Ten in sacks allowed.

Which brings us to the goofy hodgepodge of statistics the offense has spit out. Remember, a couple years back, when fast-tempo offense was in vogue and the number of plays run per game was considered a critical number? Penn State leads the Big Ten, comfortably, in offensive snaps, total and per game.

It is third in the Big Ten in yards per game, but 10th in yards per play and ninth in points per game. It had far outdone its opponents in first downs and in third-down conversions. It is 13th in the conference (out of 14) in red-zone touchdown percentage.

“I’m the offensive coordinator, so I own it all,” Ciarrocca said Thursday.

He was meeting the media for the first time since the season started. It’s not a coincidence that the session was scheduled the week after the Nittany Lions finally won a game.

He sat in a poorly-lit virtual space, glasses pushed far down his nose, looking very much like a grinder even as he sported a hoodie that read, “Happy Valley.’’

“You know, the offense, it’s not where I want it to be,’’ he said. “The results have not been what I want them to be yet.’’

He said that over and over: I get it. It’s not good. I’m doing everything I can to make it better.

“I’ll say this one more time: You know, am I happy with the results? Absolutely not, OK?” Ciarrocca said.

Which is not to suggest the session was hostile or even unfriendly. Ciarrocca is not exactly Mike Leach as an interview, but he is cooperative and earnest. That’s a good word for him: Earnest.

Unsurprisingly, no big reveals or magic bullets were forthcoming. The closest thing to real detail came when he was asked about all the fade-route calls in the red zone, an apparently low-percentage option that, the questioner said, “makes fans want to throw something at their TV.’’

“It’s been against man coverage,’’ Ciarrocca said. “I think coordinators like it because it’s usually pretty safe, where your guy can make the play or nobody makes the play.

“It’s something that we did well in training camp, and I’ve done a good job with in practice. We haven’t been able to execute it was well in the games, … We’ve got to continue to diversify down there.’’

Ciarrocca has been OC previously at Delaware, Western Michigan and Minnesota. His each of those, his offenses set records and reached high national rankings. He gets the angst - he can’t stress that enough - but there’s clearly no doubt in his own mind that he knows what he’s doing, and will ultimately turn this around.

“The ride from the outhouse to the penthouse is very short in this profession, and vice versa,” he said. “I’ve been in both places, spent maybe a little bit more time in the penthouse than the outhouse, thank goodness, or I wouldn’t be here,

“I’ve been in a lot worse situations than this, from a productivity standpoint. We’ve always managed to come out the other side and be really, really good.’’

What else, really, can he say?