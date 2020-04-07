When Penn State’s coaching staff started talking about candidates to fill the open offensive coordinator’s job in January, Brent Pry had a preference that came from a bad memory.

Minnesota had lit up the Penn State defense Pry coordinates for 339 passing yards in a 31-26 Golden Gophers win Nov. 9.

“Let’s get the guy from Minnesota,’’ he said.

The guy from Minnesota, Kirk Ciarrocca, turned out to be a guy originally from Pennsylvania, and a Penn State fan. Head coach James Franklin got Ciarrocca here, and he’s been drawing rave reviews from his coworkers ever since.

“It’s been great being able to walk down the hallway and pick his brain,’’ Pry said last week. “We’ve had a couple of discussions about some key plays in that (Nov. 9) game when they were able to take advantage of some things and why.

“(He's) just a great student of the game. Very anxious to learn from him.’’

Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen said Ciarrocca “has such a clear vision of what the Penn State offense is going to be. There wasn’t a hiccup when he showed up on campus.’’

Unless you count a pandemic as a hiccup.

“It would have been a lot more difficult if this would have happened in January, and we would have been in a remote learning situation right then,’’ Ciarrocca said when he got his turn doing the video teleconference thing with Penn State media Tuesday.

“We’ve got the best group of guys I’ve ever worked with, so as we’re putting this system together, it’s definitely not my system. It’s our system.’’

In keeping with the collaborative theme, Bowen pointed out last week that Ciarrocca is “one of the few coordinators I’ve ever been around that really knows every position in great detail.’’

Turns out there’s a reason for that.

Ciarrocca’s first coaching job was as a graduate assistant at Temple. There he specialized in tight ends. His next stop was Western Connecticut State, an NCAA Division III school, where he handled the wide receivers.

Later he returned to WCS as offensive coordinator, but the offensive line coach quit in July. So Ciarrocca became the offensive line coach.

He eventually coached quarterbacks at Penn, Princeton and Rutgers, and running backs at Delaware, before settling into the most common job title for OCs, quarterbacks/offensive coordinator, at Western Michigan, Minnesota and now Penn State.

“It started out that way, that I was forced to learn those positions,’’ he said. “Then I just became fascinated by it.

“I think it helps as a coordinator because, I see, I know, the big picture and how everything works together. Maybe I can help (the position coaches) be the expert.

“I love football, you know, and all the little things that go into it. I’m interested in everything.’’