Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to opt out of the 2020 season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft, as reported by Yahoo.com.

Parsons, who is from Harrisburg, earned All-America honors and was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year last season after making 109 tackles for the Nittany Lions, including five sacks.

His 82 tackles as a freshman led Penn State.

Micah Parsons' stats via sports-reference.com

Big 10 football schedule

The Big 10 announced their football schedule. The 10-game slate includes only opponents in the conference. Penn State starts the season hosting Northwestern on Sept. 5.

The conference championship is Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.

Here is the entire Big 10 schedule.